Pregame Post-Ups: Still Something at Stake in C's Regular-Season Finale

Pregame – Still Something at Stake in C's Regular-Season Finale

BOSTON – No matter if the Boston Celtics win or lose tonight’s regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets, they will remain locked in as the East’s No. 2 seed for the Playoffs. With that in mind, Boston will likely rest all of its regular starters tonight, but that does not mean it is laying down without a fight.

C’s coach Brad Stevens says that despite the lack of seeding implications, this game will be huge for some of Boston’s role players – particularly tonight’s starting crew of Shane Larkin, Jabari Bird, Abdel Nader, Guerschon Yabusele and Aron Baynes.

Stevens expects 100 percent out of each of those guys, as well as the second unit, as his C’s look to close out the regular season on a high note.

“I want to see a great level of compete,” Stevens said ahead of the 8 p.m. tip-off at TD Garden. “I think ultimately people always talk about this game, and we’re in the No. 2 seed, and blah blah blah, and people look ahead. But this is a big night for some of those guys.”

For players who haven’t seen much playing time this season, tonight’s game will give them a chance to shine. This will be the last game for players who don't make the postseason roster, and for those who do make the final cut, this contest will allow one final opportunity to get their bodies and minds in rhythm heading into the biggest stage of the season

Plus, added Stevens, “I think that we all owe it to the guys who aren’t playing, the coaches, those guys, to be really locked in and to bring everything we’ve got, because we’re playing a team that’s played really well.”

While much of the outside attention is focused on what lies beyond this game for the C’s, Stevens wants his players to stay in the moment knowing that there is still something at stake from some individual standpoints.

“For me, it’s not about Saturday, Sunday, whenever we play next (in the postseason),” said Stevens. “It’s about tonight for these guys, because for some of them, this is their opportunity.”

- Taylor Snow