Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Taking All-Out Approach in D.C.

Pregame – C’s Taking All-Out Approach in D.C.

WASHINGTON – The Boston Celtics are fully aware that tonight’s result in Washington could play a hand in determining their first-round playoff matchup.

If Boston beats Washington, the possibility of a Celtics-Wizards first-round matchup will no longer exist, meaning its seventh-seed opponent will be narrowed down between Miami and Milwaukee. If the C’s lose, all three of those teams would remain as potential opening-round foes.

Despite knowing all of that information, coach Brad Stevens insists that his team’s approach will not waver Tuesday night in the nation’s capital, because there is not one opponent that they would favor facing over another.

“I think we all have an idea about the scenarios now, but we’re playing this game just like we would any other game,” Stevens said ahead of the 8 p.m. tip-off at Capital One Arena. “No matter who we play out of the three teams, they’re all excellent teams. They’re all very difficult to play against, and Washington certainly is that way. We’re aware, obviously, everyone is paying attention to who people will play. But our focus is just on tonight.”

With that being said, the Celtics will handle their rotations a little bit differently during Game 81 compared to Games 79 and 80.

Boston limited the minutes of its starters against its last two opponents, having previously locked itself into the second seed. Tuesday's night game, however, will feature a full cast of Celtics on the court with no limitations.

The reasoning behind that decision is to make sure that the core players get one more full game under their belts together so that they are maintaining some rhythm entering the postseason.

Even though this game will not impact Boston’s playoff seeding, Jaylen Brown says it’s one final vital test, considering the C’s will likely go back to limiting minutes Wednesday night during the regular season finale against Brooklyn.

“We’re getting into that playoff mindset,” said Brown. “It’s a different level of basketball that needs to be played, it’s a different intensity. So, it’s time to start applying that mindset now.”

In other words, the Celtics plan to go all out Tuesday night against the Wizards, and they would be doing so regardless of how the end result impacts the odds of who their first-round opponent will be.

- Taylor Snow