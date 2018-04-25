Pregame Post-Ups: Passionate Morris Makes a Playoff Oath

Pregame – Passionate Marcus Morris Makes a Playoff Oath

BOSTON – Marcus Morris has proven to Boston Celtics fans this season that he wears his heart on his sleeve whenever he steps onto a basketball court. Most of the time, the C’s benefit from his toughness and competitive edge, but sometimes his passion for the game gets the best of him, resulting in an occasional technical foul.

With the Playoffs around the corner, however, Morris wants his fans and teammates to know that his passion will result in no negative consequences and will only lead to positives along the Celtics’ upcoming postseason journey.

"Going in the Playoffs, it’s nothing to worry about,” said Morris, who will rest Sunday afternoon while his C’s host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. “I promise I won't get any techs unless we're just getting blatantly cheated. I want my team to win, so I won't put my team in jeopardy or anything like that. But I'll still be passionate about the game."

Morris’ passion has boiled over a couple of times during the past eight days, resulting in two ejections. C's coach Brad Stevens is not concerned moving forward, however, knowing that Morris understands what is about to be at stake.

“I think that certainly there’s things that lead to technical fouls or ejections or whatever the case may be,” Stevens said shortly before Sunday’s tip-off. “Sometimes you disagree with a call, sometimes you get into it with a guy like you did the other day. But he knows. He’s 28 years old – he knows.

Added the coach, “Ultimately we do talk about, especially as we get into this time of the year and move forward into next week, is that we have to be able to move onto the play regardless, and that’s a big part of the game. Not everything is going to go your way. But I’m not worried about it with Marcus.”

Morris’ teammates aren’t worried about him either. Al Horford, who has 10 postseason experiences under his belt, says that a team needs a passionate guy like Morris to help motivate the players, while also having their backs.

“It’s great, and the Playoffs bring that out of you even more,” said Horford. “We have a lot of guys on this team with an edge and Marcus is just more expressive about his. But we’re happy about that.”

Celtics fans will be happy about it too, once they realize how valuable a passionate player like Morris can be during a playoff run.

