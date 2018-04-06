Pregame Post-Ups: Allen Steps in for Injured Rozier

Pregame – Allen Steps in for Injured Rozier

MILWAUKEE – The Boston Celtics find themselves down to their fifth-string point guard tonight in Milwaukee, as they prepare for their matchup against the Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Starter Terry Rozier was a late scratch due from the lineup to a left ankle injury, Shane Larkin is out sick, and, of course, Kyrie Irving (knee) and Marcus Smart (hand) remain out of action having both undergone recent surgery for their respective injuries.

That leaves rookie Kadeem Allen as the only true point guard on the roster, so he will make his first career start tonight at the position.

Despite the fact that Allen has logged only 39 minutes for the Celtics this season, Stevens has faith that the 25-year-old will be able to fit in and produce. Allen has spent the majority of the season in Maine playing for the Celtics’ G-League affiliate Red Claws, so he is familiar with Stevens’ system.

“He knows what we’re doing,” Stevens said of Allen. “He’s a really good defensive point guard. He can handle the ball. He can get us into spots. He’s had games where he really scored the ball well in the G-League. And then I thought he gave us good minutes the other night (against Toronto).”

While Allen is the only listed active point guard on the roster, Stevens will also rely on others to step outside their typical positions and chip in with ball handling duties.

“Jayson (Tatum) is probably going to see some point tonight, Al (Horford) will play some point tonight and Jaylen Brown will play some point tonight,” said Stevens. “Those guys all know what we’re doing. Our actions they should know and be able to play any of the five spots. And if you get thrown out there for six or 10 possessions, that’s what you’re going to have to do.”

As for Rozier, Stevens believes he should be back sooner rather than later. The third-year point guard was at about 80-85 percent during this morning’s shootaround and has been progressing over the past couple of days.

Larkin should also be returning soon, as he has been discharged from the hospital and could possibly meet up with the team Wednesday in Toronto.

In the meantime, Allen will have his opportunity to shine against a strong point guard counterpart in Eric Bledsoe and a talented Bucks roster.

- Taylor Snow