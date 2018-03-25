Pregame Post-Ups: History Says Suns Could Give C's Trouble

Pregame – It's Been a While Since C's Silenced Suns in Phoenix

PHOENIX – The Celtics and their fan base better not sleep on the Phoenix Suns. Want to know why?

History.

Three years in a row, the Celtics have been at the very least a playoff team, while the Suns have been at the very best a lottery team. Yet three years in a row, the teams have gone down to the wire here in Phoenix.

A little more than three years ago, on Feb. 23, 2015, the Celtics needed 21 points from then-newcomer Isaiah Thomas to down the Suns 115-110.

Two years ago to the day, the Celtics needed two free throws during the final 13 seconds to fend off the Suns 102-99.

And a little less than a year ago, on March 5, 2017, Tyler Ulis shocked the 40-22 Celtics with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to down Boston 109-106.

Three years of matchups between the Celtics and the Suns in Phoenix, and a combined margin of victory of 3.7 points per game.

That’s a lengthy history of Boston being unable to control a lesser opponent here at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Brad Stevens, perturbed a bit by a pregame question about why the Suns have been able to hang with the Celtics over the last three years in Phoenix, gave a very coach-centric answer.

“Because it’s hard to win in the NBA,” he said. “They’ve got really good players. They’ve got a bunch of top-10 draft picks on this team that are playing that are hard to play against.”

And even more players around those lottery picks who are fighting to remain in the NBA after their current contracts expire.

Tonight, Phoenix will start a pair of former No. 4 picks, Dragan Bender (2016) and Josh Jackson (2017), a former No. 8 pick, Marquese Chriss (2016), and a former No. 10 pick, Elfird Payton (2014). That’s right – four top-10 picks, who will be joined by Troy Daniels, who is a career 40.2 percent shooter from long distance.

Coming off of Phoenix’s bench will be yet another former top-10 pick in Alex Len, who was selected fifth overall in 2013. The Suns also have Ulis, who beat the C’s with his buzzer-beater last year, veteran forward Jared Dudley, and Alan Williams, who has averaged 10 points and 14.5 rebounds per game against the Celtics during these teams’ last two matchups.

The standings don’t agree with Stevens’ assertion that the Suns have a lot of talent – they enter tonight’s game with a league-worst 19-55 record – but history does.

Boston has struggled to beat the Suns three times in a row here in Phoenix. The hope is that such a streak will end tonight, but it also should surprise no one if it does not.

- Marc D'Amico