Pregame Post-Ups: Kings, Celtics Come Together for Emotional PSA

Pregame – Kings, Celtics Come Together for Emotional PSA

SACRAMENTO – The last time the Sacramento Kings hosted an NBA game, chaos surrounded the Golden 1 Center.

Tonight, the organization, along with the Celtics, plans to make replace chaos with activism.

Protestors surrounded the Golden 1 Center Thursday night in protest of the killing of Stephon Clark by local police, who shot him 20 times after believing that his cell phone was a gun. The thousands of protestors marched Thursday throughout the city, blocking traffic during rush hour on the freeway before moving to the Golden 1 Center and surrounding it. They blocked entry to the arena for most fans who were hoping to catch the Kings game against the Hawks. Police urged fans to leave the area for safety concerns, and only about 2,000 fans made it into the game, according to sacbee.com.

The Celtics, according to Brad Stevens, reached out to the Kings and told them that they would be willing to help in any way possible amid Sacramento’s chaotic few days. Tonight’s game between the C’s and the Kings will be the first since Thursday’s protests.

“Obviously it’s been a really tough week here, and we were paying attention to that,” Stevens said before tonight’s tip-off. “Our guys were talking about that in the meal rooms in Portland.

“We just wanted to play a small part, since we were coming to town, in things that we’ve talked about that are really important to our team and our locker room.”

The Kings and Celtics have since worked together to create a public service announcement from each team’s players. The PSA is set to air on the in-arena entertainment screens during the first timeout of the first quarter, and it will likely soon thereafter become a trending topic on social media.

The PSA is 30 seconds long and features eight different Celtics – Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Aron Baynes, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Semi Ojeleye, Shane Larkin and Greg Monroe, in order of appearance – and those eight players account for two-thirds of Boston’s active roster. The final slate of the PSA reads: “ACCOUNTABILITY. WE ARE ONE.”

“You see that situation happen so much around the country. It’s about time everybody speaks up,” said Larkin, who spoke to Celtics.com for two heartfelt minutes before tip-off. “Just for us to have the opportunity to go over there yesterday and come together as a group in order to have a stronger voice against that whole situation I felt like it was a great opportunity for us.”

The Celtics embraced this opportunity because it was the right thing to do, but even more so because it arrived in a city that is still struggling with the aftermath of a tragedy.

“It means a lot, because we’re put in a situation as NBA players where we have a lot of eyes on us, we have a lot of people that look up to us, we have a lot of kids that look up to us, and people in general,” said Larkin. “So in order for a change to happen, people have to start putting their foot down.

“It’s got to start somewhere,” he continued. “I know that we’re not going to be the main voice that changes everything – everybody has to come together as a group – but if we can start something, start some type of movement toward change, then it’s for the better. “

Tonight’s PSA will air just a day after a nationwide movement called #MarchForOurLives, which is a push by the nation’s youth, led by survivors of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, for stricter gun control. The timing of Clark’s killing and yesterday’s nationwide marches have created an intersection between two major movements – gun control and police brutality – that both involve weapons.

During Boston’s off day on Saturday, Stevens paid close attention to the massive #MarchForOurLives protests around the country. He spoke of his admiration for the youth of the nation Sunday afternoon.

“It’s awesome,” said Stevens. “The thing about it that makes mem feel really good is I’ve got an eight- and a 12-year-old and it’s amazing how every generation gets a little bit better.

“One of the things that I’ve always said, especially about millennials and younger, is not only how creative, smart, thoughtful they are, but how inclusive they are and how go-getting they are.”

Stevens called the push for stricter gun control a “real, logical, obvious change that needs to happen.” He concluded with another nod to the young leaders of the movement.

“I think I speak for a lot of us, and certainly myself: I’m honored to follow them,” he said.

Tonight, the Celtics have been afforded an opportunity to partake in movements to better our country. They, along with the Kings, will make a statement to an emotional city, and then to the rest of the country.

