Pregame Post-Ups: Donovan Says Horford 'Impacts Winning at the Highest of Levels'

Pregame – Donovan on Horford: 'He Impacts Winning at the Highest of Levels'

BOSTON - Al Horford may not produce the elite individual statistics that most NBA All-Stars do, but it's not because he's unable to - it's because he simply chooses to focus on team success over individual success.

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan made that observation of Horford during the mid-2000s when he coached the big man at the University of Florida. And that approach has never wavered throughout Horford's entire playing career.

"When he played for me, there's no doubt in my mind he could've averaged 25 points and 15 rebounds - easy," Donovan said Tuesday night before tipping off against Horford and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. "But we never would've won a National Championship. The thing with him is that he can go out there and score more points, but he also understands it may not be best for the team. What I've always respected about him is that it's always about winning; he'll do whatever he has to do to win and sacrifice whatever he has to to win."

That statement especially rings true to Horford's contributions to the C's this season.

The 11-year veteran has averaged 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game through 63 contests. Those aren't otherworldly numbers by any means, yet NBA coaches voted him into this season's All-Star Game. Why did they do that? Because those coaches are all aware of how his selfless approach has impacted the Celtics' success.

"He's never been a guy who's wrapped up in the scoring and the points and the numbers; he's always been a guy who's wrapped up in winning," said Donovan. "So, if it's defending, if it's grabbing a rebound - I mean, he'll shoot the ball when he's open. He makes good plays. And the most underrated skill I felt like no one ever talks about enough with him is he is an unbelievable passer for a big man.

Continued the coach, "He's just a great, great ball player because he has all the intangible things. There may be guys who jump higher, there may be guys who have better post moves, and there may be guys that shoot the ball better. But, as it relates to winning, he impacts winning at the highest of levels."

So, if you ever find yourself questioning Horford's individual numbers, remember this number instead: zero. That's the number of times that Horford has missed the postseason during his 14 years of playing at the collegiate and NBA levels.

Ask any coach at any level, and they'll tell you that a team-oriented statistic such as that is far more valuable than any individual statistic could possibly offer.

