Pregame Post-Ups: Monroe’s Playing Status Uncertain vs. Wizards

Pregame – Monroe’s Playing Status Uncertain vs. Wizards

WASHINGTON – Veteran big man Greg Monroe officially signed with the Boston Celtics Thursday afternoon and is with the team in Washington, D.C. as it prepares for its nationally televised matchup with the Washington Wizards.

While he is listed as “active” for Thursday night’s contest, it’s uncertain whether or not the 6-foot-11 center will see any playing time at Capital One Arena.

“He’ll be active, but I don’t know if he’ll play,” C’s coach Brad Stevens stated ahead of the 8 p.m. tip-off. “He obviously hasn’t done anything with our group. We tried to get him the rushed version of what we’re trying to accomplish on both ends of the floor, but regardless, we don’t have a whole lot of time in between these next three games. He’ll play at some point, but I don’t know if it will be tonight.”

Whether Monroe plays Thursday night against the Wizards, Friday night against the Pacers, and/or Sunday afternoon against the Cavaliers, Stevens is certain that the eight-year vet will be able to help the team out. He’s proven to be a capable scorer and strong rebounder, boasting career averages of 13.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

“We’re excited to have Greg,” said the coach. “He’s obviously a guy that can put the ball in the basket, that you can post, play at elbows, pass, all of those things. And I think that he complements who we have well. How that all plays itself out with regard to opportunities and everything else, we’ll see down the road, but we’re excited that he’s here.”

Aside from acquiring Monroe, the Celtics had a quiet trade deadline day. While some teams made major splashes, Boston decided to stand pat.

Stevens is a fan of that decision, as he believes the Celtics already have the tools to develop a contending team from within.

“I didn’t think we were going to do much,” said Stevens. “We’ve got a good group. We have to get better, and we need to do that internally. We think that Greg’s addition can help us improve as well.”

- Taylor Snow