Pregame Post-Ups: Eddie Hopes to Prove Worth in 2nd Stint with C's

Pregame – Eddie Hopes to Prove Worth in 2nd Stint with C's

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics had a vacant roster spot for the entire first half of the 2017-18 season, but with the flu rapidly spreading through the locker room over the past week, they finally decided to fill the void.

Boston signed 6-foot-7 forward Jarell Eddie to a 10-day contract Saturday, to not only relieve some sick, fatigued Celtics, but also to potentially provide a shooting spark off the bench.

The 26-year-old journeyman, who is hoping to make his Celtics debut Sunday afternoon against the Orlando Magic, has excelled as a marksman throughout his career.

Before signing with the Celtics, he had been averaging 17.2 points per game for the G League’s Windy City Bulls, while shooting 50.7 percent from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per game.

"His ability to shoot the basketball is unique,” Stevens said Saturday afternoon of Eddie. “It'll be a great opportunity for us to spend this time together. We've always thought very highly of him from afar and look forward to having him around."

Eddie believes he will fit in perfectly with the Celtics with his ability to space the floor and open up opportunities for his teammates.

"We've got a lot of strong guards that can get to the basket and finish,” said Eddie. “[I’m] a person that can kind of take one person out of the paint, so they have to guard me in the corner or on the wing or wherever I'm spaced out at.”

This will mark Eddie’s eighth stint with an NBA team over the last four seasons, and it will be his second stint with the Celtics. Boston had picked him at the beginning of the 2014-15 season, but the team ended up waiving him one day after his signing.

He hopes to prove his worth to the Celtics’ brass over the next 10 days so that he can stick around a bit longer this time.

“When you get up here, you know that you don't want to go back [to the G League]," said Eddie, who has a total of 31 NBA games under his belt. "So you work hard, you try to show what you can do everyday so that you don't have to go back there."

With at least five Celtics currently or recently battling illness, Eddie’s first opportunity to shine could very well come this afternoon against a struggling Magic team.

- Taylor Snow