Pregame Post-Ups: Marcus Morris Nearing Return

Pregame – Marcus Morris Nearing Return

BOSTON – A left knee injury has sidelined Marcus Morris for the first seven games of the season, which has left Celtics fans anxiously awaiting his debut.

His return will not come tonight when Boston hosts the Sacramento Kings, but the good news is that the veteran swingman should be back on the court very soon.

Morris participated in an intersquad scrimmage Monday with the Maine Red Claws, and has continued to work out with the Celtics this week.

“Marcus did great in the scrimmage on Monday,” Stevens said ahead of tonight’s tip-off. “He had a lighter day yesterday and had a really hard workout today. He’s trending very well. He won’t play tonight, but I think we’ll see him sooner rather than later.”

Morris will travel with the team Thursday to Oklahoma City, and could play during Boston’s three-game road trip, which will include matchups against the Thunder, Magic and Hawks.

While it may take Morris a few games to become comfortable on the court with his new team, Stevens believes his strong basketball IQ and skill set should help him contribute soon.

“He’s aware and he’s up to speed on all of our stuff,” said Stevens. “He’s anxious to play. There will be a little transition just to playing in real games, but he’s a guy that can guard a bunch of positions, that can shoot the ball, that can post in a matchup situation, and can play with the ball a little bit in iso situations. The biggest thing that stands out to me is just having another guy that’s a proven scorer on the floor, which is going to be really important to us.”

For now, Boston will have to continue to find a way to win without Morris on the floor. The C’s will look to grab their sixth consecutive win tonight when they take on the Kings, and they hope to have Morris suit up as soon as Friday when they play in OKC.

- Taylor C. Snow