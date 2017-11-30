Pregame Post-Ups: 'Do Your Job'

Pregame – 'Do Your Job'

BOSTON – As Brad Stevens prepares for his first Game 7 Monday evening, he is channeling the mantra of a fellow New England coach who has triumphed through countless do-or-die games.

It’s a simple message that he is passing on to his Boston Celtics as they ready themselves to take on the Washington Wizards with the hope of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I think the person who certainly says it all the time around here is (Bill) Belichick with the idea of ‘doing your job,’ ” Stevens said shortly before tip-off at TD Garden. “Just staying in the moment, focusing on the task at hand, because that’s really all you can do. If you get too caught up in things that are going well or bad, it will flip.”

Regardless of how the Celtics start – whether they’re up big, down big or in the midst of a tight contest – Stevens says Boston must maintain a one-possession-at-a-time approach through to the final buzzer. He knows that no lead is safe in this league, especially considering how the San Antonio Spurs blew a 25-point lead to Golden State during yesterday’s Western Conference Finals opener.

“You have to play all the way through to win these games,” said Stevens. “You look at yesterday’s game when the Spurs are up 20-plus; I think we all knew there was going to be a run at some point. You just have to play well the whole game in order to have a chance to win.”

Stevens is also stressing to the team that they need to enjoy this unique experience, because not many athletes get the opportunity to play in a Game 7.

“This is what you play for,” said Stevens. “This is why you put in work all throughout the summer and then in October and then play a long regular season. It’s for the opportunity to win games and ultimately put your best foot forward to advance.

“That’s easier said than done,” he added. “[The Wizards] are a terrific team and they’ve been a challenge in every which way, so we’re going to have to play great tonight. We know that. So our focus is on staying in the moment, trying to play good basketball, recognizing that we’re not going to play perfect – nobody ever has – but doing our best to leave everything we have out there on the floor.”

If the Celtics do that, if each player does his job to the best of his ability, they have a chance of channeling the Patriots in another manner: By winning and advancing on to the conference championship round.

- Taylor C. Snow