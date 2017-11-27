Pregame Post-Ups: All Black, Everything

Pregame: Game 6 – All Black, Everything

WASHINGTON – Tonight may mark the death of Washington’s season, and the Boston Celtics are planning for the occasion.

Boston arrived Friday night at the Verizon Center wearing all black everything; “funeral attire,” if you will.

Remember, back on Jan. 24, Washington’s players very publicly chose to arrive at the very same arena for what they predicted to be Boston’s funeral that night. The Wizards won, 123-108.

Ahead of tonight’s Game 6, the C’s arrived on three different buses while donning different tones of gray and black. This was not a coincidence, although the players are claiming it to be such.

Avery Bradley said with a smile, “I promise you guys” it was not planned.

Gerald Green, meanwhile, told reporters, “I had nothing else to wear … I don’t know nothing about nothing, man,” according to MassLive’s Jay King.

While the C’s are cracking smiles and sarcastic remarks publicly, they must be exuding virbant confidence behind closed doors. This move only happens if a team believes without a doubt that it will take home a win.

Bradley told me before tonight’s tip-off that he thinks the team’s confidence is “high.” He added that the team’s approach to this game is strong confirmation of his belief.

“Everyone was just locked in to the details,” Bradley said of the team’s shootaround this morning. “Whatever changes Brad (Stevens) made, everyone was paying attention. There was no one that was joking around. We were all locked in.”

I’m by no means a member of this team, but I developed the exact same feelings regarding the Celtics before I even spoke to Bradley. I have an inside perspective of this team, as I’m around it behind closed doors when other media members are not around. There are fewer barriers, and I see things other people don’t see.

I was on one of the three buses that took the Celtics to tonight’s Game 6, and this ride was different than every bus ride this team has taken to an arena this season.

It was dead silent.

This silence wasn’t due to a lack of energy. Instead, if was an indication that this team was locked in to the task at hand; these guys were all business and were thinking about nothing other than what they needed to do to win Game 6.

The Celtics are confident, and they have tunnel vision. At the end of that tunnel is the Conference Finals, and, simultaneously, the death of Washington’s season.

With all of that in mind, the C’s made a decision today, be it conscious or subconscious, to take a page out of Washington’s book and a line out of Jay Z’s lyrics: All black, everything.

- Marc D'Amico