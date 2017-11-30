Pregame Post-Ups: C's Aim to Curb Turnovers in Game 5

Pregame – C's Aim to Curb Turnovers in Game 5

BOSTON – If there is one thing that the Boston Celtics learned during their two-game trip in Washington, it’s that they can’t afford to turn the ball over against the Wizards.

Boston coughed up the rock 16 times during Game 3 and then 20 more times during Game 4, which resulted in two blowout losses.

Therefore, it’s no surprise what priority No. 1 will be for the Celtics tonight when they take the court for Game 5.

“We’ve first and foremost got to take care of the ball so that we don’t put ourselves at disadvantaged breaks like we were over and over and over,” said coach Brad Stevens ahead of the 8 p.m. tip-off. “It felt like for a good majority of the last two games those guys were playing 3-on-1 or 2-on-1, or sometimes (John) Wall blows by you all and plays 1-on-0.”

The Wizards' offense thrives in transition, so they will capitalize on nearly every mistake their opponents make.

Take, for instance, their 26-0 run during Sunday’s Game 4. The Celtics coughed up the ball six times during that six-minute stretch, which turned into 15 easy points on the other end.

“They’re very conscious of the ball,” said Stevens. “We have to be better in our cuts, we have to play with a higher motor in our cuts, and we have to attack in unique ways. They did a good job with that stuff, and their length and athleticism was a real factor in the last two games. We’ve gotta do a better job of using the whole court to at least manage that.”

One major difference tonight is that Boston will be playing back on its home court where the Wizards have not won all season. The Celtics turned the ball over a total of 27 times during Games 1 and 2 at TD Garden, compared to the 36 turnovers they committed during Games 3 and 4 in D.C.

The Celtics have clearly played at a different level in front of their home crowd during this series, so perhaps a return to TD Garden can help get them back on track, particularly when it comes to taking care of the ball.

- Taylor C. Snow