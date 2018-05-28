Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 87, Celtics 79
Key Moment
For a moment, it felt like Boston’s tide was building. Then, just like that, the Cavaliers washed it all away.
Following a timeout at the 6:55 mark of the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum blew the lid off of TD Garden with a play that will forever live on his career highlight reel. He caught the ball on the right wing, took two dribbles down the lane with his left hand, rose up and slammed home a thunderous right-handed dunk – right in the face of LeBron James.
James came over from the weak side to provide help defense, but as he rose up with his right hand, Tatum cocked the ball back and avoided James before slamming the ball home. This was the definition of a poster dunk, over the world’s greatest player.
This feels like a good time to remind you that the kid is 20 years old. He sure didn’t look it on that play, or on Boston’s next possession.
James turned the ball over on Cleveland’s ensuing possession and the Celtics took it the other way. With two seconds left on their ensuing shot clock, Tatum caught a pass on the left wing from Marcus Smart and canned a 3-pointer that, again, sent the Garden into hysteria.
Those five points turned a four-point deficit into a one-point advantage, and at that time, it felt like the Celtics were about to build a lead and roll their way into the NBA Finals. Instead, Cleveland squashed Boston’s momentum, thanks in large part to a former member of Boston’s squad: Jeff Green.
Green silenced a roaring Celtics crowd 20 seconds later by canning a 3-pointer of his own to push Cleveland back on top by two with 5:44 left in the game. The Cavs never looked back from there.
Cleveland also scored the next basket to pull ahead by four and their lead never dropped to fewer than three from that point. Boston went cold from the field, and the Cavs had just enough to hold on for the win.
Key Player
After watching LeBron James compete for seven straight games, it’s only right to give him appreciation for what he just accomplished. He carried Cleveland past the Celtics, and his performance culminated Sunday night during Game 7 at TD Garden.
James led the game in all three statistical categories by tallying 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. He made half of his 24 shots, including three 3-pointers, and eight of his game-high 11 free throw attempts.
James finished the series having averaged 33.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. And after watching James accrue all of those numbers, Al Horford had something to say to the media about the level at which James is playing.
“People have to understand that he is playing at a different level,” Horford pointedly stated. “Just his ability, his stamina, just his feel of the game.”
Stamina is one significant topic of interest with regard to what James just brought to the table Sunday night. He played every second of Game 7. Every second, all while being the driving force of Cleveland’s entire offense from tip off to final buzzer.
He was incredible, and he earned his berth into his eighth straight NBA Finals.
Box Score Nuggets
- LeBron James led the game in points (35), rebounds (15) and assists (nine).
- Four players on each team scored in double-figures.
- Jayson Tatum led Boston with 24 points.
- Marcus Morris logged Boston's only double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
- Both teams' largest leads were 12 points.
- Boston shot just 34.1 percent from the field and 17.9 percent from 3-point range.
- The Celtics committed only five total turnovers.
- Jeff Green scored 19 points for Cleveland, as he filled in for the injured Kevin Love.
- George Hill scored only six points but finished the game with the top plus/minus rating, at plus-24.
- Six Celtics grabbed one steal apiece during the game.
- James committed three more turnovers (eight) than Boston's entire team.
- Boston's bench outscored Cleveland's bench 16-5.
- Al Horford totaled 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Quote of the Night
He's a very young, talented player, and he's going to be one of our best players in this league in a couple years.
Cavs head coach Ty Lue on Jayson Tatum.