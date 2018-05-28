Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 87, Celtics 79

Key Moment

For a moment, it felt like Boston’s tide was building. Then, just like that, the Cavaliers washed it all away.

Following a timeout at the 6:55 mark of the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum blew the lid off of TD Garden with a play that will forever live on his career highlight reel. He caught the ball on the right wing, took two dribbles down the lane with his left hand, rose up and slammed home a thunderous right-handed dunk – right in the face of LeBron James.

James came over from the weak side to provide help defense, but as he rose up with his right hand, Tatum cocked the ball back and avoided James before slamming the ball home. This was the definition of a poster dunk, over the world’s greatest player.

This feels like a good time to remind you that the kid is 20 years old. He sure didn’t look it on that play, or on Boston’s next possession.

James turned the ball over on Cleveland’s ensuing possession and the Celtics took it the other way. With two seconds left on their ensuing shot clock, Tatum caught a pass on the left wing from Marcus Smart and canned a 3-pointer that, again, sent the Garden into hysteria.

Those five points turned a four-point deficit into a one-point advantage, and at that time, it felt like the Celtics were about to build a lead and roll their way into the NBA Finals. Instead, Cleveland squashed Boston’s momentum, thanks in large part to a former member of Boston’s squad: Jeff Green.

Green silenced a roaring Celtics crowd 20 seconds later by canning a 3-pointer of his own to push Cleveland back on top by two with 5:44 left in the game. The Cavs never looked back from there.

Cleveland also scored the next basket to pull ahead by four and their lead never dropped to fewer than three from that point. Boston went cold from the field, and the Cavs had just enough to hold on for the win.