Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 109, Celtics 99

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers by as many as 16 points Friday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Finals. But the C’s continued to chip away, before finally cutting their deficit down to seven points on a Jaylen Brown layup with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Momentum was on Boston’s side at that point, and it seemed like a barn-burner finish was in store. That is until LeBron James took that momentum right back with two consecutive long-range daggers to seal the game for Cleveland.

Right after Brown hit his layup, James buried a 3-pointer to put the Cavs back up by 10 points.

Jayson Tatum would respond with an acrobatic layup on the other end with 2:06 remaining, but Cleveland took as much time off the game clock as possible on its next possession, before James beat the shot-clock buzzer with yet another trey.

James turned around, screamed toward the crowd and beat his chest, knowing that he had just hammered the last nail into the coffin.

At that point, C’s had just 1:42 to make up an 11-point deficit. They missed three of their last four field goal attempts, and Cleveland walked away with a 109-99 win to force a Game 7 back in Boston.