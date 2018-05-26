Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 109, Celtics 99
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers by as many as 16 points Friday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Finals. But the C’s continued to chip away, before finally cutting their deficit down to seven points on a Jaylen Brown layup with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Momentum was on Boston’s side at that point, and it seemed like a barn-burner finish was in store. That is until LeBron James took that momentum right back with two consecutive long-range daggers to seal the game for Cleveland.
Right after Brown hit his layup, James buried a 3-pointer to put the Cavs back up by 10 points.
Jayson Tatum would respond with an acrobatic layup on the other end with 2:06 remaining, but Cleveland took as much time off the game clock as possible on its next possession, before James beat the shot-clock buzzer with yet another trey.
James turned around, screamed toward the crowd and beat his chest, knowing that he had just hammered the last nail into the coffin.
At that point, C’s had just 1:42 to make up an 11-point deficit. They missed three of their last four field goal attempts, and Cleveland walked away with a 109-99 win to force a Game 7 back in Boston.
Key Player
The Cleveland Cavaliers were placed into a predicament five minutes into Game 6 Friday night, when Kevin Love collided heads with Jayson Tatum, forcing Love to leave for the remainder of the contest.
Being without Love, who had averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds per game through the first five contests of the Eastern Finals, was far from ideal for Cavs, but thanks to an astounding all-around effort from LeBron James, they were able to push through.
James came just one assist shy of tallying a monster triple-double, finishing with 46 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He also snagged three steals, blocked one shot, and coughed the ball up just three times after averaging nearly six turnovers per game through the first five contests of the series.
The most impressive number in James' stat line was the whopping 46-plus minutes of playing time he tallied. James logged only a minute and 55 seconds of rest during the entire game, and 57 of those seconds came after his final substitution, when the Cavs had already secured the game.
Cleveland, facing elimination without its second-best player, desperately needed its top dog to put the team on his back. And James did so in otherworldly worldly fashion to force a Game 7 Sunday night.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston's starting backcourt of Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier combined for 55 points.
- LeBron James led the game in points (46), rebounds (11), assists (nine) and steals (three).
- Boston shot 51.4 percent from the field as a team.
- The C's shot 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cavs, but attempted 13 fewer shots.
- Cleveland's bench, led by former Celtic Jeff Green (14 points), had a 36-23 advantage.
- The Cavs turned the ball over just nine times.
- Boston led 25-20 after one quarter.
- Cleveland had 15 offensive rebounds, three times Boston's total.
- The Cavs capitalized on those offensive boards with 18 second-chance points.
- Boston struggled at the free-throw line, making just 11-of-20 attempts.
Quote of the Night
Prepare well and have a great time. Enjoy it.
Brad Stevens on his message to the team for Game 7.