Keys to the Game: Celtics 96, Cavaliers 83

Key Moment

What does it feel like when shooting from long distance feels like a slamming home a dunk? Whatever the answer is to that question, the Celtics felt it Wednesday night.

Boston clobbered the Cavaliers with a 3-point barrage at the start of Game 5, building a tidal wave that it rode to the final buzzer of a 96-83 win. The Celtics canned six 3s during the opening frame on 13 attempts. To put that into perspective, they averaged 11.5 made 3-pointers per game during the regular season.

They made six during Wednesday’s opening 12 minutes alone!

Two of them arrived during the most important stretch of the game, when Boston built a lead it never relinquished.

Marcus Smart opened up an 8-0 run with a deep catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the left wing at the 3:41 mark of the first. Marcus Morris bookended the run, which also featured two free throws from Jayson Tatum, with a 3-pointer of his own just 29 seconds later from nearly the same spot on the floor.

Just like that, the Celtics had pulled ahead 24-15 with 2:15 left in the quarter. And they never looked back from there.

Boston would go on to pull ahead 32-19 heading into the second period and its lead remained in double-digits for all but five minutes the rest of the night.