Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 116, Celtics 86

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics knew to expect Cleveland's best shot in Game 3 of the Eastern Finals Saturday night, and that's exactly what they got.

The Cavaliers, playing with some desperation being down 2-0 in the series, came out swinging on their home court at Quicken Loans Arena, opening up the game on a 20-4 run that set the stage for an eventual 116-86 win.

It started off as just a 7-4 run, with George Hill scoring five quick points for Cleveland out of the gate and Terry Rozier providing all four points for Boston. But that was all the C's would score over the first seven-plus minutes of the game.

On the other side of the ball, Cleveland's offense was just heating up.

LeBron James brought the lead up to 9-4 with a driving layup. J.R. Smith canned a 3-pointer for his first points since Game 1. And then James went on an 8-0 run all by himself to give the Cavs a commanding, 16-point lead by the 5:03 mark of the first frame.

At that point, King James and the Cavs were in full command. They led by double-digits from there on out, cruising to a 30-point win for their first victory of the series.