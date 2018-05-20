Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 116, Celtics 86
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics knew to expect Cleveland's best shot in Game 3 of the Eastern Finals Saturday night, and that's exactly what they got.
The Cavaliers, playing with some desperation being down 2-0 in the series, came out swinging on their home court at Quicken Loans Arena, opening up the game on a 20-4 run that set the stage for an eventual 116-86 win.
It started off as just a 7-4 run, with George Hill scoring five quick points for Cleveland out of the gate and Terry Rozier providing all four points for Boston. But that was all the C's would score over the first seven-plus minutes of the game.
On the other side of the ball, Cleveland's offense was just heating up.
LeBron James brought the lead up to 9-4 with a driving layup. J.R. Smith canned a 3-pointer for his first points since Game 1. And then James went on an 8-0 run all by himself to give the Cavs a commanding, 16-point lead by the 5:03 mark of the first frame.
At that point, King James and the Cavs were in full command. They led by double-digits from there on out, cruising to a 30-point win for their first victory of the series.
Key Player
The Cavaliers got a 40-point triple-double out of LeBron James during Game 2 Tuesday night and still lost by double digits. So, they knew that in order to beat the Celtics in Game 3 Saturday night, they would have to get a strong effort from their role players as well.
James would wind up logging 27 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in Game 3, only this time, the rest of the Cavaliers showed up beside him.
Five Cavs outside of James logged double-digit scoring efforts, with the most impactful performance coming from starting point guard George Hill.
Hill scored more points during the first quarter of Game 3 (11) than he had tallied during the first two games of the series combined (eight). He opened up the frame by making four of his first six shot attempts, including three makes from long distance, and finished the game with 13 points.
Having such a strong start from Hill took some of the weight off of James' shoulders, which is exactly what Cleveland was hoping for out of the gate. It allowed them to play more freely as a team, and ultimately enabled them to cut their series deficit in half.
Box Score Nuggets
- LeBron James led the game in scoring and passing with 27 points and 12 assists.
- Jayson Tatum (18 points) was the only Celtics player to score more than 13 points.
- Cleveland shot exactly 50 percent from 3-point range, making 17-of-34 shots.
- Boston connected on just 6-of-22 shots from beyond the arc.
- Kevin Love's 14 rebounds were twice as many as any other player in the game corralled.
- Cleveland's bench had a 42-29 advantage over Boston's reserves.
- Kyle Korver shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, including 4-for-4 from 3.
- All five Cavs starters logged a plus-20 rating or better.
- Aron Baynes' two blocked shots accounted for half of Boston's swats.
- The Cavs had a 45-34 rebounding advantage.
- Boston never led.
Quote of the Night
They always respond. This will be another challenge to respond to.
Brad Stevens on his team looking ahead to Game 4.