Keys to the Game: Celtics 107, Cavaliers 94

Key Moment

It felt like the Celtics were climbing uphill all night long during Game 2 Tuesday night. That is, until they rattled off a five-point run that shook the core of the city.

After trailing by as many as 11 points, Boston had tied the score up at 69-69. But the Cavaliers answered back on their next possession with a driving floater from LeBron James to regain their lead.

In hindsight, that bucket from Cleveland didn’t matter, because the Celtics were about to run away with a 107-94 win.

Off of an inbound play, Marcus Smart lifted from the left corner to the left wing off of a staggered screen, and Terry Rozier found him wide-open, 27 feet from the basket. Smart caught the ball, squared up to the basket, and let it fly with confidence and no hesitation.

Swish.

Smart’s 3-pointer gave Boston its first lead since the opening minutes of the game, when they hit the first shot of the night from beyond the arc.

The lead would only grow from there, supercharged by a high-flying dunk by Rozier.

Following a missed 3-pointer by J.R. Smith, a loose ball bounced around before it was tipped forward by Jaylen Brown. Rozier caught it on the run, and he was off to the races.

Rozier took three dribbles and eight steps, then planted his left foot and took off from the bottom of the key.

LeBron James thought about attempting a chase-down block from behind, but thought better of the idea.

Rozier cocked the ball back with his right hand and slammed it home with 4:07 remaining, sending the TD Garden crowd into hysteria. The building reached its peak decibel level, and Cleveland immediately called for a timeout.

An ineffective timeout.

The Celtics would go on to pull ahead by as many as 15 points from there on out as they built a 2-0 series lead.