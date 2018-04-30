Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, 76ers 101
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Every time the Celtics needed a big bucket during Game 1, they got it. And oftentimes, it arrived in the form of a 3-pointer.
The two biggest 3s of the night were made after Philadelphia had cut Boston’s once-sizable lead down to single-digits with plenty of time to go in the final period. Boston responded with game-clinching blows.
The first arrived with 9:35 left in the fourth quarter, when Terry Rozier bumped Boston’s lead from nine points to 12. Philly had actually clawed to within eight points just 32 seconds prior, but Jayson Tatum slowed the game down by getting to the free-throw line and hitting one of the attempts. Rozier’s shot shortly thereafter is the one that counted for triple.
Aron Baynes, who played outstanding defense all night long, had just forced a turnover out of Joel Embiid. The Celtics inbounded from along the sideline in the backcourt, yet Marcus Smart still chose to push the ball hard up the court.
Smart went full-speed toward the basket as the 76ers casually strolled back on defense. He put the pressure on them and pushed them onto their heels. When four defenders keyed in on Smart and sagged toward the basket, he hit the breaks and dropped a smooth scoop pass back to the trailing Rozier. Rozier caught the ball on the right wing, took a brief moment to gather himself, and canned the triple.
Rozier’s shot was wide-open, and so was Boston’s next critical 3-pointer, which came off the hands of Al Horford.
Horford drained a 3-pointer from straight away with 5:32 left in the game after Philadelphia had cut the C’s lead down to eight. Yet again, this shot arrived off of a hard drive by a Boston guard. Yet again, it led to an open 3.
This time, Shane Larkin took the ball off of a pick-and-pop with Horford and took not only his own defender to the basket, but also Horford’s defender, Embiid. Embiid trailed Larkin with the goal of blocking his shot from behind, but Larkin eyed the pass the whole way. He kicked it out to a wide-open Horford, and when Horford caught the ball, no Philadelphia defender was within 15 feet of him. That’s a practice shot for Horford, and he canned it.
That was the end of the road for the Sixers. Boston pulled away by as many as 19 points during the final minutes as it cruised to a 117-101 win.
Key Player
Scary Terry was out for the kill Monday night. Let’s just say he got ‘em.
Terry Rozier was the most electrifying player on the court during Game 1, as he tallied a new playoff career high of 29 points. That total led Boston and trailed only Joel Embiid’s 31 points in the game.
What propelled Rozier’s effort in the scoring column was his impressive shooting. He canned 11 of his 18 field goals and connected on seven of his nine 3-point attempts. His seven made 3s were two more than Philadelphia’s team total.
Rozier didn’t stop in the scoring column, either. He also totaled eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot, all while committing only two turnovers. Rozier outperformed heralded rookie Ben Simmons in points (29 to 18), rebounds (eight to seven), field goal percentage (61.1 percent to 54.5 percent) and turnovers (two to seven). They tied in assists, steals and blocked shots.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston scored at least 30 points during each of the final three quarters.
- Three Celtics scored at least 26 points, marking the first such occurrence for the franchise in a non-OT game since 1987.
- Terry Rozier (29 points) and Jayson Tatum (28 points) each scored new playoff career highs.
- Joel Embiid led the game in both points (31) and rebounds (13).
- Rozier's 7 made 3s were two more than Philadelphia's team total.
- Marcus Smart led the game with nine assists.
- Tatum made 11 of his game-high 12 free throw attempts.
- Philadelphia tallied 11 offensive rebounds, which led to 18 second-chance points.
- The teams combined to commit only 22 turnovers (10 by Boston, 12 by Philadelphia).
- J.J. Redick scored 20 points for the Sixers.
- Ben Simmons committed a game-high seven turnovers.
- Only 40 of Boston's 117 points were scored in the paint.
Quote of the Night
No one did see this coming but us.
Marcus Smart on Boston's surprising victory in Game 1, after only one day off.