Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, 76ers 101

Key Moment

Every time the Celtics needed a big bucket during Game 1, they got it. And oftentimes, it arrived in the form of a 3-pointer.

The two biggest 3s of the night were made after Philadelphia had cut Boston’s once-sizable lead down to single-digits with plenty of time to go in the final period. Boston responded with game-clinching blows.

The first arrived with 9:35 left in the fourth quarter, when Terry Rozier bumped Boston’s lead from nine points to 12. Philly had actually clawed to within eight points just 32 seconds prior, but Jayson Tatum slowed the game down by getting to the free-throw line and hitting one of the attempts. Rozier’s shot shortly thereafter is the one that counted for triple.

Aron Baynes, who played outstanding defense all night long, had just forced a turnover out of Joel Embiid. The Celtics inbounded from along the sideline in the backcourt, yet Marcus Smart still chose to push the ball hard up the court.

Smart went full-speed toward the basket as the 76ers casually strolled back on defense. He put the pressure on them and pushed them onto their heels. When four defenders keyed in on Smart and sagged toward the basket, he hit the breaks and dropped a smooth scoop pass back to the trailing Rozier. Rozier caught the ball on the right wing, took a brief moment to gather himself, and canned the triple.

Rozier’s shot was wide-open, and so was Boston’s next critical 3-pointer, which came off the hands of Al Horford.

Horford drained a 3-pointer from straight away with 5:32 left in the game after Philadelphia had cut the C’s lead down to eight. Yet again, this shot arrived off of a hard drive by a Boston guard. Yet again, it led to an open 3.

This time, Shane Larkin took the ball off of a pick-and-pop with Horford and took not only his own defender to the basket, but also Horford’s defender, Embiid. Embiid trailed Larkin with the goal of blocking his shot from behind, but Larkin eyed the pass the whole way. He kicked it out to a wide-open Horford, and when Horford caught the ball, no Philadelphia defender was within 15 feet of him. That’s a practice shot for Horford, and he canned it.

That was the end of the road for the Sixers. Boston pulled away by as many as 19 points during the final minutes as it cruised to a 117-101 win.