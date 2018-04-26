Keys to the Game: Bucks 97, Celtics 86

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics looked to be well on their way to pulling off a series-clinching comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night, after opening up the fourth quarter of Game 6 on a 13-6 run, cutting what was once a 14-point deficit down to two.

However, an unexpected offensive lull prevented the C’s from getting over the hump, as they allowed the Bucks to dash away with a win at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Boston’s offense was doing everything right during the opening four and a half minutes of the final frame. At one point, the C’s scored on four consecutive possessions – the final of which allowed them to pull within two points to make it 80-78 with 7:20 remaining.

After that point, however, the ball movement ceased for the C's, and they shot just 1-of-9 from the field during the next six minutes of play.

“I thought any time we got stagnant, we weren’t very good,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Whenever one person had the ball more than a second or two, it was bad news for us.”

While Boston's offense went into a lull, the Bucks, led by a 12-point fourth-quarter effort by Giannis Antetokounmpo, went on a 12-3 run to put the game out of reach. Milwaukee eventually pulled away for a 97-86 win to force a Game 7 Saturday night back in Boston.