Keys to the Game: Bucks 97, Celtics 86
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics looked to be well on their way to pulling off a series-clinching comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night, after opening up the fourth quarter of Game 6 on a 13-6 run, cutting what was once a 14-point deficit down to two.
However, an unexpected offensive lull prevented the C’s from getting over the hump, as they allowed the Bucks to dash away with a win at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
Boston’s offense was doing everything right during the opening four and a half minutes of the final frame. At one point, the C’s scored on four consecutive possessions – the final of which allowed them to pull within two points to make it 80-78 with 7:20 remaining.
After that point, however, the ball movement ceased for the C's, and they shot just 1-of-9 from the field during the next six minutes of play.
“I thought any time we got stagnant, we weren’t very good,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Whenever one person had the ball more than a second or two, it was bad news for us.”
While Boston's offense went into a lull, the Bucks, led by a 12-point fourth-quarter effort by Giannis Antetokounmpo, went on a 12-3 run to put the game out of reach. Milwaukee eventually pulled away for a 97-86 win to force a Game 7 Saturday night back in Boston.
Key Player
The Boston Celtics were able to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo to just 16 points during Game 5. Game 6, however, was a much different story.
The Greek Freak was lights out on the offensive end Thursday night, scoring a game-high 31 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field, while also dishing out four assists. More importantly, he was clutch, scoring 12 of his points during the fourth quarter to help the Bucks pull away from Boston.
Antetokounmpo wasn't just dominant on the offensive end, either. He also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds and snagged a game-high-tying two steals.
To put the icing on the cake, Antetokounmpo led all players with a plus-17 rating, proving that the Bucks were in full control of the game whenever he was on the floor.
Box Score Nuggets
- Giannis Antetokounmpo led the game in points (31) rebounds (14) and plus/minus rating (plus-17).
- Jayson Tatum was the Celtics' leading scorer with 22 points.
- Both teams turned the ball over only nine times apiece.
- The Bucks shot 50.7 percent from the field, while the Celtics shot 37.0 percent.
- Al Horford logged his third double-double of the series with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
- Milwaukee had a 25-4 advantage in fast-break points.
- Both teams blocked three shots apiece.
- Boston's bench edged Milwaukee's reserves, 22-21.
- The Bucks' second unit did not commit a turnover.
- The C's held Khris Middleton to 16 points, marking his first sub-20-point effort of the series.
Quote of the Night
Game 7 in TD Garden is what you play for … It’s a blast.
Brad Stevens looking ahead to Game 7 in Boston.