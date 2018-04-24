Keys to the Game: Celtics 92, Bucks 87

Key Moment

Four times, the Bucks cut Boston’s once-comfortable lead down to four points during the fourth quarter.

Four times, the Celtics responded.

The third occasion was the most critical, as it took place during clutch time of Boston’s 92-87 win over Milwaukee during Game 5. This response gave the C’s just enough cushion to hold on for the victory and to prevent Milwaukee from ever having the ball with a one-possession score.

The Celtics led by 20 points Tuesday night but Milwaukee battled all the way back to cut it to four early on in the fourth period. At the 3:24 mark, Eric Bledsoe made a 3-pointer to cut it to four for the third time.

Boston didn’t offer an immediate answer, but that doesn’t matter. What matters is that it offered an answer before Milwaukee could climb even closer.

More than a minute passed since Bledsoe’s bucket before either team was able to score again. Jaylen Brown ended the drought from the free-throw line.

Amid a post-up attempt by Al Horford on the block, where all of Milwaukee’s attention was being given, Brown stood in the far-left former of the court and saw an open lane toward the basket. He immediately took advantage with a beautiful cut from the weak side, and Marcus Smart, who was handling the ball on the perimeter and tasked with making an entry pass to Horford, saw Brown cutting. Smart, who returned to action for the first time since March 11, threw an alley-oop to Brown, who was fouled on the shot attempt.

Brown made only one of the two free throws, but one was better than none. The lead climbed to five.

On Milwaukee’s ensuing possession, Shabazz Muhammad crashed toward the basket for what appeared to be a surefire layup or dunk, but out of nowhere, Smart crashed in to deny the shot attempt. The Celtics took advantage of the miss, as Horford found Brown on yet another cut at the other end of the floor. Brown dropped in a layup to bump the lead up to seven with 1:49 remaining.

The Bucks never threatened again from that point on, as they managed to score only two points over the next minute and 20 seconds. By the time they scored again, with 25.6 seconds left on the clock, the game’s result was all but finalized. Boston was set to win.

The C’s made their free throws to polish off the victory, and with that, they will head back to Milwaukee with a chance to end the Bucks’ season. =