Keys to the Game: Bucks 116, Celtics 92

Key Moment

The Milwaukee Bucks entered Friday night facing a 2-0 deficit in their first-round series against the Boston Celtics. However, judging by the sense of urgency they displayed after tip-off at BMO Harris Bradley Center, one would think they had been facing elimination.

After surrendering 116.5 points per game during the first two contests of the series, Milwaukee looked like a completely different defensive squad Friday night, and it showed right out of the gate.

The Bucks made Boston feel uncomfortable during every offensive possession in the first quarter, forcing the C’s to commit nine turnovers, while shooting just 2-of-18 from the field.

The Bucks’ offense, meanwhile, started off red-hot. The team shot 11-of-19 from the field during the opening quarter, including a 7-of-12 combined start from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

The strong offensive effort, coupled with the suffocating defensive performance, allowed Milwaukee to take a 27-12 lead into the second quarter.

Once they were down that big, the Celtics could not find their way back into the game. Milwaukee led by at least 14 points from there on out, eventually running away with a 116-92 win to cut its series deficit to 2-1.