Keys to the Game: Celtics 113, Bucks 107

Key Moment

Jayson Tatum made a critical mistake during the final minute of Game 1. What’s most important, however, is that he made up for that mistake almost immediately.

With Boston leading by two and with less than a minute to go in overtime of Game 1, Tatum attempted a drive-and-kick that wound up in Milwaukee’s hands. Khris Middleton grabbed the steal with 41.2 seconds remaining, and the Bucks took it the other way.

The ball wound up in Malcolm Brogdon’s hands, and his defender was none other than Tatum. Last year’s Rookie-of-the-Year point guard versus this year’s rookie phenom forward for Boston.

Tatum won.

Brogdon took the ball off the dribble with his left hand but never gained ground on Tatum as the 6-foot-8 forward played outstanding defense. Still, Brogdon attempted to toss up a right-handed layup from the left side of the lane, and that decision didn’t go so well.

Tatum rose up to swat the shot away with 26.4 seconds left, preventing Milwaukee from tying the game up.

Brogdon actually wound up grabbing the offensive rebound, but Milwaukee forced a quick 3-pointer just a second later and that shot also failed to fall.

Al Horford grabbed the rebound and tossed an outlet pass to Terry Rozier, who was fouled shortly thereafter. Rozier stepped to the line with 18.8 seconds remaining, and he canned both attempts to make it a four-point game.

Milwaukee never truly threatened from that point on. The Bucks continued to foul, and Boston continued to make its free throws to seal the win.

And that win may never have arrived had Tatum, a 20-year-old rookie, displayed the poise he did after his critical turnover. He didn’t hang his head. Instead, he got back on defense and made up for his mistake with a game-sealing play.