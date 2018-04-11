Keys to the Game: Celtics 110, Nets 97

Key Moment

You’ve never watched this group of Celtics play an entire game together, but based upon Wednesday night’s season finale, it’d be pretty fun to watch it again.

Al Horford, Terry Rozier, Marcus Morris, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum all sat out as the C’s hosted the Nets. In their place, a group of unheralded players, led by Aron Baynes, stepped up to deliver.

Baynes scored a career-high 26 points, and all eight of his points during the third quarter were scored during a span of just two and a half minutes. That stretch proved to be the most important portion of the game.

Boston led 53-43 at halftime and opened that lead up to as many as 23 points during the third quarter. The team compiled an 11-2 run from the 10:12 mark of the third to the 7:14 mark, which was highlighted by eight straight Celtics points from Baynes. Shane Larkin capped the stretch, which included a 9-0 run by Boston, with a 3-pointer.

The Celtics made all five of their 10 shots during the run. The Nets? Well, they didn’t fare quite as well.

Brooklyn attempted three fewer shots (two) than the Celtics made (five) during the run. How was that possible? Well, three different Nets combined to commit four turnovers, giving the C’s opportunity after opportunity at the other end.

Boston capitalized in a big way, and the Nets had no shot from that point on. The C’s led comfortably until the final buzzer before completing their 55th win of the season, 110-97.