Keys to the Game: Hawks 112, Celtics 106

Key Moment

Taurean Prince had himself a heck of a scoring day Sunday afternoon. It was one of his five assists, however, that helped to push Atlanta past Boston.

Prince scored a game-high 33 points against the Celtics, including eight during the fourth quarter. But with 1:01 remaining, and with the score knotted up at 106-106, he made the most important pass of the game.

Prince took the ball off the dribble from the right wing, and as he did so, Dewayne Dedmon cut along the opposite baseline after coming off of a backscreen. Dedmon came free, Prince tossed a perfect bounce pass, and Dedmon slammed home a dunk to give Atlanta a 108-106 lead.

The Hawks would go on to score the game’s next six points as well to pull ahead for the 112-106 win. As such, Prince’s dish to Dedmon for the slam stood as the game-winning play.