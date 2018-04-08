Keys to the Game: Hawks 112, Celtics 106
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Taurean Prince had himself a heck of a scoring day Sunday afternoon. It was one of his five assists, however, that helped to push Atlanta past Boston.
Prince scored a game-high 33 points against the Celtics, including eight during the fourth quarter. But with 1:01 remaining, and with the score knotted up at 106-106, he made the most important pass of the game.
Prince took the ball off the dribble from the right wing, and as he did so, Dewayne Dedmon cut along the opposite baseline after coming off of a backscreen. Dedmon came free, Prince tossed a perfect bounce pass, and Dedmon slammed home a dunk to give Atlanta a 108-106 lead.
The Hawks would go on to score the game’s next six points as well to pull ahead for the 112-106 win. As such, Prince’s dish to Dedmon for the slam stood as the game-winning play.
Key Player
Remember when Terry Rozier logged a triple-double while filling in for Kyrie Irving on Jan. 31? He almost did it again Sunday afternoon.
In fact, he likely would have accomplished the feat had he played at all during the fourth quarter.
Rozier played only 26-plus minutes, and he sat out the entire fourth quarter, but he still wound up on the brink of his second career triple-double. He finished the contest with 10 points, a game-high nine assists, and a team-best eight rebounds that also tied for the game's high total.
Rozier made four of his five shots on the afternoon, and two of his five 3-pointers.
Seeing Rozier play at a high level is exactly what the Celtics and their fans want to see. After scoring in double-figures in 25 straight games, Rozier scored only nine total points during his two games since. Sunday got him back on track.
Boston needs Rozier to be playing at a very high level during the postseason if it hopes to have any playoff success. Sunday was a strong nudge in the right direction.
Box Score Nuggets
- Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 13 points.
- Both teams committed 13 or fewer turnovers.
- Atlanta scored 36 points during the game, including the game's final six.
- Taurean Prince led the game with 33 points. He also added eiht rebounds and five assists.
- Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 19 points.
- reg Monroe came off the bench to score 17 points thanks to his 7-for-8 shooting performance.
- Both teams shot at least 50 percent from the field.
- Three players (Terry Rozier, Prince and Damion Lee) tied for the game high in rebounding with eight apiece.
- None of Boston's starters eclipsed 30 minutes of playing time.
- The Celtics totaled 33 assists, making the second consecutive game of at least 33 helpers.
- Rozier led the game with nine assists.
- Rozier neared a triple-double with 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
- All of Boston's starters finished with positive plus/minus ratings, while all of its reserves finished with negative plus/minus ratings.
Quote of the Night
The bench play is going to be huge for us.
Brad Stevens on how important the C's bench will be during the Playoffs.