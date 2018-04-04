Keys to the Game: Raptors 96, Celtics 78

Key Moment

One well-known fact around the NBA is that teams cannot give extra possessions to great opponents.

The Celtics forgot about that fact during the second quarter Wednesday night in Toronto.

Boston committed 14 first-half turnovers – 11 more than the Raptors – including nine during the second quarter alone. Those turnovers helped to spur a game-changing run by Toronto.

The C’s led 26-23 after Marcus Morris made two free throws with 7:37 left in the first half. That would be one of the final positive moments of the half for Boston, as it committed a turnover per minute over the final seven minutes, all while Toronto capitalized.

The turnover bug was contagious for the men in green, as seven of their players combined to commit their seven turnovers during the final 6:56 of the half. Toronto certainly took advantage, as it scored 17 points off of turnovers during the second period. The Raptors closed the quarter on an 18-7 run over the final seven minutes of the quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a 10-point lead at the break.

That 10-point deficit was too much for Boston to overcome for the Celtics, who were playing shorthanded and on the second night of a back-to-back. They never cut into Toronto’s lead from that point on. The Raptors maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the contest before closing out the 96-78 win.