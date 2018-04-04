Keys to the Game: Raptors 96, Celtics 78
Key Moment
One well-known fact around the NBA is that teams cannot give extra possessions to great opponents.
The Celtics forgot about that fact during the second quarter Wednesday night in Toronto.
Boston committed 14 first-half turnovers – 11 more than the Raptors – including nine during the second quarter alone. Those turnovers helped to spur a game-changing run by Toronto.
The C’s led 26-23 after Marcus Morris made two free throws with 7:37 left in the first half. That would be one of the final positive moments of the half for Boston, as it committed a turnover per minute over the final seven minutes, all while Toronto capitalized.
The turnover bug was contagious for the men in green, as seven of their players combined to commit their seven turnovers during the final 6:56 of the half. Toronto certainly took advantage, as it scored 17 points off of turnovers during the second period. The Raptors closed the quarter on an 18-7 run over the final seven minutes of the quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a 10-point lead at the break.
That 10-point deficit was too much for Boston to overcome for the Celtics, who were playing shorthanded and on the second night of a back-to-back. They never cut into Toronto’s lead from that point on. The Raptors maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the contest before closing out the 96-78 win.
There wasn’t much good to take out of Wednesday night’s loss to the Raptors. However, there was one bright sight: Marcus Morris.
Morris has become a critical member of Boston’s team since it lost Kyrie Irving and his nearly 25 points per game three weeks ago. The Celtics don’t just want Morris to score in bulk; they need Morris to score in bulk.
With that being said, it’s always a good sign when he’s on his game, and he certainly was Wednesday night.
Morris led the game with 21 points as he canned half of his shots. He finished 7-for-14 from the field and made six of his seven free throw attempts.
Yes, the Raptors cruised past the Celtics, but this certainly was a positive. The C’s need Morris to score in this fashion, and Wednesday night was another example that he’s in rhythm at the offensive end.
- Boston scored no more than 20 points during each of the first three quarters.
- The C's had the game's top three leading scorers despite losing, with Marcus Morris scoring a game-high 21 points, Greg Monroe scoring 17, and Al Horford scoring 16.
- DeMar DeRozan also scored 16 points for Toronto.
- Toronto outscored Boston 54-34 in the paint.
- Both teams shot less than 44 percent from the field.
- The Celtics made 17 more free throws (25) than Toronto attempted (eight).
- Delon Wright threatened to log a triple-double off the bench for Toronto, as he finished with game highs of nine rebounds and eight assists to go along with eight points.
- Toronto scored 29 points off of Boston's 17 turnovers.
- Greg Monroe added eight rebounds to go with his 17 points off the bench.
- Terry Rozier tied Wright for the game high in rebounding with nine boards.
The best thing about our team is our young guys. They’ve stepped into a role where they’re basically veterans.
Marcus Morris on Boston's young players.