Keys to the Game: Bucks 106, Celtics 102

Key Moment

A play that is rarely witnessed stood as the Key Moment of Tuesday’s matchup between the Celtics and the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Double-lane violation, on a single free throw attempt.

Boston had fallen behind by as many as 10 points during the second half but the Bucks struggled to put their visitors away. The Celtics clawed back to within three with 5:37 left in the game, and it felt as if the matchup was destined to go down to the wire.

However, a strange play at that very moment may have changed the course of the contest.

Down by three after Jaylen Brown scored an and-one layup at the 5:37 mark, the Celtics saw Brown step to the line for a chance to make it a two-point game. He misfired on the freebie, but teammate Aron Baynes crashed the glass to slam home the miss on a momentous play.

… that was eventually negated.

At first, it appeared that a referee whistled Baynes for a lane violation. However, after a brief discussion, it was determined that one player from each team committed a lane violation, resulting in a rare double-lane violation on the only attempt of a player’s visit to the free-throw line.

The result? A jump ball, rather than points for Boston.

Baynes wound up in a jump ball situation with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Greek Freak took it home. Milwaukee’s superstar also scored on a dunk on the ensuing possession, pushing the Bucks’ lead up to five.

That four-point swing changed the tenor of the game. Boston had seemingly made it a one-point game, but within seconds, it was actually a five-point game. Milwaukee’s lead never dropped to fewer than three from there on out before it held on for a 106-102 victory.