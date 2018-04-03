Keys to the Game: Bucks 106, Celtics 102
Key Moment
A play that is rarely witnessed stood as the Key Moment of Tuesday’s matchup between the Celtics and the Bucks in Milwaukee.
Double-lane violation, on a single free throw attempt.
Boston had fallen behind by as many as 10 points during the second half but the Bucks struggled to put their visitors away. The Celtics clawed back to within three with 5:37 left in the game, and it felt as if the matchup was destined to go down to the wire.
However, a strange play at that very moment may have changed the course of the contest.
Down by three after Jaylen Brown scored an and-one layup at the 5:37 mark, the Celtics saw Brown step to the line for a chance to make it a two-point game. He misfired on the freebie, but teammate Aron Baynes crashed the glass to slam home the miss on a momentous play.
… that was eventually negated.
At first, it appeared that a referee whistled Baynes for a lane violation. However, after a brief discussion, it was determined that one player from each team committed a lane violation, resulting in a rare double-lane violation on the only attempt of a player’s visit to the free-throw line.
The result? A jump ball, rather than points for Boston.
Baynes wound up in a jump ball situation with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Greek Freak took it home. Milwaukee’s superstar also scored on a dunk on the ensuing possession, pushing the Bucks’ lead up to five.
That four-point swing changed the tenor of the game. Boston had seemingly made it a one-point game, but within seconds, it was actually a five-point game. Milwaukee’s lead never dropped to fewer than three from there on out before it held on for a 106-102 victory.
Key Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only superstar on the court Tuesday night, and he sure looked like it.
The Greek Freak, as they call him across the league, led Tuesday’s game in multiple categories. He was the leading scorer with 29 points. He was the leading rebounder with 11 boards. And for good measure, he also added in six assists, two blocks and one steal.
Boston did not have an answer to the long and athletic forward. Antetokounmpo finished the contest having made 11 of his 22 shots, and he made seven of his eight free throws. Ten of his 29 points were scored during the fourth quarter as he held off every push Boston gave toward a comeback victory.
Box Score Nuggets
- Milwaukee shot 54.4 percent from the field.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo led the game in points (29) and rebounds (11).
- Jaylen Brown led Boston with 24 points.
- The Celtics managed to score just 15 points during the third quarter.
- Greg Monroe came off of Boston's bench to lead the team in rebounds with 10. He also scored nine points.
- Jayson Tatum and Antetokounmpo each shot 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.
- Tatum and Khris Middleton each scored 20 points for their respective teams.
- Middleton also led the game with nine assists.
- Six Celtics blocked one shot apiece.
- Milwaukee scored a whopping 66 points in the paint.
Quote of the Night
After everything that we’ve done so far, I never think the game is over until there’s zero on the clock.
Jayson Tatum on his mindset during the final seconds of Tuesday's game.