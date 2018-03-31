Keys to the Game: Celtics 110, Raptors 99

Key Moment

Marcus Morris has been Boston’s top offensive player since Kyrie Irving went down on March 8, having averaged 19.4 points per game over his last seven contests heading into Saturday night. He eclipsed that mark against Toronto, dropping a team-high 25 on the Raptors, and three of those points were the most important tallies of the night.

Boston led by only three points as the contest headed into the final five minutes. Neither team had led by more than six points at any moment of the game, and the matchup had already featured 20 ties and 15 lead changes.

Morris canned a shot that made sure Boston would pull away, and that there would be no more ties and no more lead changes.

To set up the Key Moment, DeMar DeRozan committed a rare turnover at Toronto’s end of the court when he tossed the ball into the first row of the crowd. DeRozan thought his teammate was in a place where he surely was not.

Fifteen seconds later, after running a pick-and-pop with Terry Rozier, Morris caught a pass from Rozier on the left wing and immediately let the ball fly from beyond the arc. Bang – right in Jonas Valanciunas’ grill.

The bucket by Morris pushed Boston’s lead to six points with 4:18 remaining to match its largest lead of the night to that point. It also ignited the crowd, and the C’s used that energy to score the game’s next four points over the next minute to pull ahead by 10.

Toronto had no answers after that. Boston’s lead never dropped to fewer than seven as they finished off a 110-99 win, which marked their sixth in a row.

Who knows what would have happened had Morris missed that shot. Fortunately, what we do know is what happened when he made it: Boston took control.