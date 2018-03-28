Keys to the Game: Celtics 97, Jazz 94

Key Moment

Downtown Jaylen Brown!

The Celtics will be chanting that phrase all the way back to Boston, after their sophomore wing put the team on his shoulders Wednesday night and delivered the game-winning blow against the Utah Jazz to cap off a 4-0 Western Conference road trip.

Utah never trailed during the entirety of the fourth quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena, with the exception of 0.3 seconds. That was the amount of time remaining in regulation when Brown hit a step-back 3-pointer to put the C’s on top, 97-94.

Boston’s final possession started off with Shane Larkin driving from the top of the key and kicking out an over-the-head pass to Semi Ojeleye, who was stationed beyond the arc. Ojeleye had a wide-open look with four seconds on the clock, but opted to pump-fake and pass to Brown on his right, who was waiting just outside the top of the free-throw circle. Brown then took one step back, rose up, and knocked down the game-winner while falling to the ground.

DOWNTOWN JAYLEN BROWN FOR THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/58ioyhNwHY — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 29, 2018

The Jazz had one brief chance to tie the game, but Donovan Mitchell clunked a Hail-Mary attempt off the backboard, allowing the Celtics to escape with the thrilling, last-second victory.