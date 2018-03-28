Keys to the Game: Celtics 97, Jazz 94
Key Moment
Downtown Jaylen Brown!
The Celtics will be chanting that phrase all the way back to Boston, after their sophomore wing put the team on his shoulders Wednesday night and delivered the game-winning blow against the Utah Jazz to cap off a 4-0 Western Conference road trip.
Utah never trailed during the entirety of the fourth quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena, with the exception of 0.3 seconds. That was the amount of time remaining in regulation when Brown hit a step-back 3-pointer to put the C’s on top, 97-94.
Boston’s final possession started off with Shane Larkin driving from the top of the key and kicking out an over-the-head pass to Semi Ojeleye, who was stationed beyond the arc. Ojeleye had a wide-open look with four seconds on the clock, but opted to pump-fake and pass to Brown on his right, who was waiting just outside the top of the free-throw circle. Brown then took one step back, rose up, and knocked down the game-winner while falling to the ground.
DOWNTOWN JAYLEN BROWN FOR THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/58ioyhNwHY— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 29, 2018
The Jazz had one brief chance to tie the game, but Donovan Mitchell clunked a Hail-Mary attempt off the backboard, allowing the Celtics to escape with the thrilling, last-second victory.
Key Player
Shane Larkin dished out the critical hockey assist that led to Jaylen Brown’s game-winning 3-pointer Wednesday night, but he did a lot more than just that to help Boston position itself for a victory against the Jazz.
Larkin tallied 10 points, four assists and most impressively – a season-high nine rebounds off the bench, giving Boston energy in a variety of ways. The 5-foot-11 point guard also logged a plus-25 rating, which was five times the rating of his next-closest teammate, Brown (plus-5).
Larkin made the most out of his team-high 33 minutes and 33 seconds of playing time, and the Celtics wouldn’t have been able to pull off the win otherwise.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown canned all three of his 3-point attempts and led Boston with 21 points.
- Only Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell finished with more points than Brown. He logged 22 in the scoring column.
- The Celtics shot 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) from 3-point range.
- Greg Monroe snagged a game-high four steals.
- No Celtic dished out more than four assists, yet five of their players tallied at least three dimes.
- Shane Larkin logged a game-best plus/minus rating of plus-25.
- No other Celtic finished with better than a plus-5 rating.
- Larkin also led Boston in rebounds (nine), finishing second in the game only to Jazz center Rudy Gobert (11).
- Both teams committed 16 turnovers.
- Jayson Tatum logged Boston's only two blocks.
Quote of the Night
He said that hurt him real bad. I said I wanted it to sting a little bit.
Jaylen Brown on his good-natured postgame exchange with Jae Crowder.