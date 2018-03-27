Keys to the Game: Celtics 102, Suns 94

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns took turns dominating large stretches of play throughout the first three quarters of Monday night's matchup at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Celtics took control out of the gate, getting off to a 31-15 lead after one frame. The Suns retaliated, however, with a 30-17 advantage during the second quarter to bring them within three points of Boston heading into halftime.

Phoenix took a three-point lead after the break, but Boston snapped back with another massive run. And this time, the C’s were able to set the Suns for good.

The C’s were trailing 53-50 at the 9:01 mark of the third quarter, but Al Horford and Jayson Tatum quickly reversed the deficit in Boston's favor. Horford hit a game-tying 3-pointer, and then Tatum knocked down an and-1 layup, which put the C's ahead by three points and helped kick-start a 20-6 Boston run.

Six different Celtics made shots during the run that spanned over 7:06 of play. Terry Rozier and Marcus Morris led the way with five points apiece during the stretch, while Phoenix mustered only six total points during the same span

Morris’ 20-foot, pull-up jumper at the 1:55 mark of the third quarter capped off the run, putting Boston on top, 70-59. Phoenix would never come within two possessions of the C’s after that, as Boston came away with a 102-94 win.