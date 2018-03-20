Keys to the Game: Celtics 100, Thunder 99
Key Moment
Carmelo Anthony was a career 81.2 percent shooter from the free-throw line entering Wednesday night.
When the pressure was on at TD Garden however, he was nothing but miss.
Boston, trailing 99-97, purposely fouled Anthony with 8.4 seconds left Wednesday night to send him to the free-throw line. The C’s were hoping for a single miss, but they wound up getting two.
Anthony misfired on both attempts, his first falling short off the front of the rim, and his second bricking hard off the back of the rim. Jayson Tatum pulled down the rebound off the second miss and Brad Stevens called for a timeout with 7.7 seconds left in the game.
“I mean, how many times has that happened in his career?” a bewildered Brad Stevens asked after the game of Anthony’s misses.
The answer doesn’t really matter. One time in Boston is enough for Celtics Nation.
Out of the timeout, Tatum drove toward the middle of the lane and drew plenty of attention before kicking out to Marcus Morris on the right wing. Morris threw a pump fake, which led to Paul George flying past him, and then he took one dribble to his right before rising to fire from long distance with 3.2 seconds left.
Exactly two seconds later, TD Garden was sent into hysteria after the ball swished through the net to provide the C’s with a 100-99 lead.
OKC called for timeout, but it was to no avail. Russell Westbrook missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Celtics snuck out of the Garden with a shocking and gutsy victory that was earned in front of a national audience.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum needs to step his game up while some of Boston’s best players recover from injuries. He did exactly that Wednesday night, leading the C’s to a shocking victory over the visiting Thunder.
Tatum was lightning in a bottle throughout Wednesday’s game, as he finished with a team-high 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot. The performance marked the third double-double of Tatum’s young and promising NBA career.
While the 20-year-old piled up his points on an effective 8-for-12 shooting performance, his most important play was an assist. Tatum drove and kicked the ball out to Marcus Morris for the game-winning 3-pointer on Boston’s final possession of the game.
Russell Westbrook may be the reigning MVP, but it was Tatum who was the king of this matchup between two playoff-bound teams. Tatum was unquestionably the most effective player in the game, and the fact that Boston outscored Oklahoma City by 23 points while he was on the floor only substantiates that claim.
Box Score Nuggets
- Both teams scored nine fast break points.
- Boston's bench outscored OKC's by a count of 35-10, thanks to 17 points from Greg Monroe and 13 from Shane Larkin.
- Jayson Tatum led Boston with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
- The other double-double in the game was logged by Paul George, who totaled 24 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for OKC.
- Russell Westbrook committed a game-high five turnovers.
- Westbrook also scored a game-high 27 points.
- Boston shot 93.8 percent from the free-throw line (15-for-16), while OKC shot only 65.5 percent (19-for-29).
- Ten players in the game blocked a shot, led by two from Al Horford.
- Horford ties Westbrook for the game high in assists with seven.
- The Celtics grabbed 11 offensive rebounds but scored only seven second-chance points.
- Terry Rozier stuffed the stat sheet with 134 points, six rebounds, six assists and a game-high two steals.
Quote of the Night
I mean, how many times has that happened in his career?
Brad Stevens on Carmelo Anthony missing two critical FTs during the final seconds.