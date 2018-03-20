Keys to the Game: Celtics 100, Thunder 99

Key Moment

Carmelo Anthony was a career 81.2 percent shooter from the free-throw line entering Wednesday night.

When the pressure was on at TD Garden however, he was nothing but miss.

Boston, trailing 99-97, purposely fouled Anthony with 8.4 seconds left Wednesday night to send him to the free-throw line. The C’s were hoping for a single miss, but they wound up getting two.

Anthony misfired on both attempts, his first falling short off the front of the rim, and his second bricking hard off the back of the rim. Jayson Tatum pulled down the rebound off the second miss and Brad Stevens called for a timeout with 7.7 seconds left in the game.

“I mean, how many times has that happened in his career?” a bewildered Brad Stevens asked after the game of Anthony’s misses.

The answer doesn’t really matter. One time in Boston is enough for Celtics Nation.

Out of the timeout, Tatum drove toward the middle of the lane and drew plenty of attention before kicking out to Marcus Morris on the right wing. Morris threw a pump fake, which led to Paul George flying past him, and then he took one dribble to his right before rising to fire from long distance with 3.2 seconds left.

Exactly two seconds later, TD Garden was sent into hysteria after the ball swished through the net to provide the C’s with a 100-99 lead.

OKC called for timeout, but it was to no avail. Russell Westbrook missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Celtics snuck out of the Garden with a shocking and gutsy victory that was earned in front of a national audience.