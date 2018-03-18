Keys to the Game: Pelicans 108, Celtics 89
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans were locked in a competitive battle through the first three quarters of Sunday evening's game at Smoothie King Center, but things quickly got out of hand for the C's once the fourth quarter began.
Boston had produced 76 points during the opening three frames and trailed New Orleans by just six points entering the fourth quarter, but its offense went completely cold from there on out.
The C's shot just 2-of-16 from the field and 1-of-6 from the free-throw line during the opening eight minutes of the final frame, resulting in just six points. The Pelicans, meanwhile, were on fire during that span, scoring 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
Boston ended up tallying only 13 points during the fourth quarter to New Orleans' 28, as it fell, 108-89.
Key Player
Anthony Davis was a complete force of nature for the Pelicans Sunday evening. He torched the Celtics to the tune of 34 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal, all while turning the ball over just once.
The Brow's dominance inside helped to lead New Orleans to score a whopping 54 points in the paint, while helping to limit Boston to just 36 such points on the other end.
"He was able to get behind our defense a lot," Celtics big man Al Horford said after the game. "There were some mistakes on my end, but you've gotta give him credit - he dominated tonight."
Box Score Nuggets
- Anthony Davis tallied game highs in points (34) and rebounds (11).
- Jayson Tatum was the only other player in the game to reach the 20-point mark. He finished with 23
- Boston shot just 10-of-20 from the free-throw line.
- The Pelicans made twice as many free throws as the C's, while taking only five more attempts.
- Former Celtic Rajon Rondo led the game in assists (11) and plus/minus rating (plus-20).
- New Orleans shot exactly 50 percent from the field (41-of-82).
- The Pelicans outscored Boston in the paint, 54-36.
- Both teams grabbed 44 rebounds.
- New Orleans corralled just five offensive boards to Boston's nine.
- Three Celtics netted multiple 3-pointers, but none of them knocked down more than two.
- Boston's starters only committed four total turnovers.
Quote of the Night
We're going to have to figure out how to score as long as Jaylen (Brown) and Kyrie (Irving are out.
Brad Stevens on Boston's offensive stagnancy.