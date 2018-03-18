Keys to the Game: Pelicans 108, Celtics 89

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans were locked in a competitive battle through the first three quarters of Sunday evening's game at Smoothie King Center, but things quickly got out of hand for the C's once the fourth quarter began.

Boston had produced 76 points during the opening three frames and trailed New Orleans by just six points entering the fourth quarter, but its offense went completely cold from there on out.

The C's shot just 2-of-16 from the field and 1-of-6 from the free-throw line during the opening eight minutes of the final frame, resulting in just six points. The Pelicans, meanwhile, were on fire during that span, scoring 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

Boston ended up tallying only 13 points during the fourth quarter to New Orleans' 28, as it fell, 108-89.