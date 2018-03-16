Keys to the Game: Celtics 92, Magic 83

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics earned second-chance opportunity after second-chance opportunity during Friday night's matchup in Orlando, and their high conversion rate on the offensive glass allowed them to secure an unsurpassable lead over the Magic by halftime at Amway Center.

Boston corralled 13 offensive rebounds during the first half, which they converted for 15 points. Seven of those second-chance points came during the final four minutes of the second quarter, when Boston was in the midst of a crucial, 15-4 run.

The Celtics were ahead 33-27 with a little less than five minutes remaining in the first half when the run started.

Terry Rozier logged two of his game-high four offensive rebounds during that stretch - the first of which was a put-back layup off of his own missed shot at the 3:37 mark. Two minutes later, the point guard snuck in and grabbed an Al Horford miss, which he then kicked out to Jayson Tatum for a wide-open 3-pointer.

Aron Baynes then got in on the rebounding fun with 23 seconds left in the half when he tipped in his own missed layup attempt while being surrounded by three Magic players. That shot capped off the 15-4 run and allowed Boston to head into halftime with a 48-31 lead.

The Celtics would end up corralling 16 total offensive rebounds on the night, which were converted for 20 second-chance points. Boston's aggressive effort prevented the Magic from ever coming within two possessions again, as it walked away with a 92-83 win.