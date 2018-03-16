Keys to the Game: Celtics 92, Magic 83
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics earned second-chance opportunity after second-chance opportunity during Friday night's matchup in Orlando, and their high conversion rate on the offensive glass allowed them to secure an unsurpassable lead over the Magic by halftime at Amway Center.
Boston corralled 13 offensive rebounds during the first half, which they converted for 15 points. Seven of those second-chance points came during the final four minutes of the second quarter, when Boston was in the midst of a crucial, 15-4 run.
The Celtics were ahead 33-27 with a little less than five minutes remaining in the first half when the run started.
Terry Rozier logged two of his game-high four offensive rebounds during that stretch - the first of which was a put-back layup off of his own missed shot at the 3:37 mark. Two minutes later, the point guard snuck in and grabbed an Al Horford miss, which he then kicked out to Jayson Tatum for a wide-open 3-pointer.
Aron Baynes then got in on the rebounding fun with 23 seconds left in the half when he tipped in his own missed layup attempt while being surrounded by three Magic players. That shot capped off the 15-4 run and allowed Boston to head into halftime with a 48-31 lead.
The Celtics would end up corralling 16 total offensive rebounds on the night, which were converted for 20 second-chance points. Boston's aggressive effort prevented the Magic from ever coming within two possessions again, as it walked away with a 92-83 win.
Key Player
Al Horford was sick as a dog earlier this week, but he was able to suit up Friday night following a two-game absence and barely skipped a beat.
The All-Star big man logged 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot, while also notching a game-high plus-22 rating.
Horford's greatest contribution came on the defensive end, where he was able to hold Orlando's leading active scorer and rebounder, Nikola Vucevic, to just 12 points and four rebounds.
Horford's nasty bug appears to be completely gone, and his health played a key role Friday night in helping Boston end its two-game losing skid.
Box Score Nuggets
- Greg Monroe and Terry Rozier tied for the game high in points, as they both logged 17 in the scoring column.
- Rozier also led the game in assists with five.
- No Orlando starter was able to muster more than 13 points.
- The C's limited the Magic to shoot just 5-of-28 (17.9 percent) from 3-point range.
- Orlando only made it to the free-throw line 11 times all game. The Celtics earned 28 trips to the stripe.
- Marcus Morris finished one point shy of a double-double, while logging a game-best 11 rebounds.
- After missing two games due to illness, Al Horford returned and notched a game-best plus-22 rating.
- Monroe led the C's with three steals.
- Boston corralled 13 of its 16 offensive rebounds during the first half.
- The Celtics' bench held a 39-28 advantage.
- Abdel Nader finished as Boston's leading shot-blocker with two swats.
Quote of the Night
He’s figuring it out. A lot of times it takes time for guys to understand what their role is, but I just think he’s figuring it out. And that’s good for us.
Al Horford on Terry Rozier's hot stretch of play.