Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 121, Celtics 99

Key Moment

Sunday afternoon was Paul Pierce’s day, as his No. 34 was retired by the Boston Celtics organization. “That’s what today is all about,” Brad Stevens said before tip-off.

There was, however, a game to be played between the C’s and the Cavs, and Stevens wanted his team to contribute to Pierce’s day with a great performance.

“Our role in [the celebration] is to try to prepare and play as well as we can against a really good team,” he said.

The Celtics did play well, but only for a quarter and a half.

Boston went back and forth with Cleveland through the first 18-plus minutes of the game. The contest featured 13 lead changes and nine ties during that time frame, and the Cavs held onto a slim two-point advantage with less than five minutes to play in the first half.

Then everything fell apart for the Celtics, and quickly.

Cleveland scored the next eight points and tallied 16 in total during the final 4:49 of the quarter. The Cavs built up a 64-52 lead by halftime, and they never looked back from there.

While Boston struggled to put the ball through the basket, it felt as if every shot that left Cleveland’s hands swished its way home. The Cavs pulled ahead by as many as 29 points during the second half as the crowd anxiously awaited the final buzzer, which would signal the onset of the main event: Pierce’s number retirement ceremony.

The C’s certainly attempted to play well against Cleveland to set up a perfect day for Pierce, but they just didn’t have it. The Cavs, with their new-look roster, dominated the final 29 minutes of the game before closing out a 121-99 win.