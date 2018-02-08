Keys to the Game: Celtics 110, Wizards 104 (OT)

Key Moment

When the Celtics need three points in the clutch, they’re going to look in Kyrie Irving’s direction every single time.

They might look in Markieff Morris’ direction when possible, too.

Thursday night, those two players, who were opponents, both came through in the clutch for Boston as the C’s downed the Wizards 110-104 in overtime.

The Celtics trailed by three points with 12.8 seconds left in regulation. Brad Stevens drew up a play to get the ball into Irving’s hands for an attempt at a corner 3, and that’s exactly what Irving got after a hand-off from Al Horford.

The interesting part of the play was that Morris bailed Irving out. Rather than safely contesting Irving’s attempt at a difficult, game-tying attempt from the corner and in the clutch, Morris fouled the All-Star point guard as the shot released from his hands.

Irving went to the line with 9.2 seconds left on the clock and calmly sank all three free throws to tie the game up at 98-98, the points that eventually sent the game to overtime.

Bradley Breal missed a shot as regulation time expired.

During overtime, the Celtics were the stronger team. They doubled up the Wizards by a count of 12-6, highlighted by a clutch, step-back 3 from Jaylen Brown to make it a five-point game with 1:43 left. That shot sealed the game, but it wouldn’t have even been possible without Irving’s clutch free throws just minutes before.