Keys to the Game: Celtics 110, Wizards 104 (OT)
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
When the Celtics need three points in the clutch, they’re going to look in Kyrie Irving’s direction every single time.
They might look in Markieff Morris’ direction when possible, too.
Thursday night, those two players, who were opponents, both came through in the clutch for Boston as the C’s downed the Wizards 110-104 in overtime.
The Celtics trailed by three points with 12.8 seconds left in regulation. Brad Stevens drew up a play to get the ball into Irving’s hands for an attempt at a corner 3, and that’s exactly what Irving got after a hand-off from Al Horford.
The interesting part of the play was that Morris bailed Irving out. Rather than safely contesting Irving’s attempt at a difficult, game-tying attempt from the corner and in the clutch, Morris fouled the All-Star point guard as the shot released from his hands.
Irving went to the line with 9.2 seconds left on the clock and calmly sank all three free throws to tie the game up at 98-98, the points that eventually sent the game to overtime.
Bradley Breal missed a shot as regulation time expired.
During overtime, the Celtics were the stronger team. They doubled up the Wizards by a count of 12-6, highlighted by a clutch, step-back 3 from Jaylen Brown to make it a five-point game with 1:43 left. That shot sealed the game, but it wouldn’t have even been possible without Irving’s clutch free throws just minutes before.
Kyrie Irving wasn’t at his best Thursday night, but not-at-his-best Kyrie Irving is still darn good.
Like, game-best good.
Irving scored a game-high 28 points against Washington, including 22 during the second half and overtime. He reached these totals despite missing several shots that he would normally make.
Irving also led Boston in assists with six and contributed five rebounds, a steal and a block during his 33-plus minutes of action.
The free-throw line fueled Irving’s performance Thursday. He shot 9-for-19 from the field on the night, but more importantly, he accounted for game highs in attempts (10) and makes (nine) from the free-throe line, including those three big ones in the clutch.
- Boston scored 26 points during both the first and the third quarters, and 23 points during the second and the fourth quarters.
- Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 28 points.
- Bradley Beal dished out a game-high nine assists.
- Beal shot a woeful 7-for-27 from the field.
- Six Celtics scored at least 11 points.
- Marcus Morris led the C's with eight rebounds, and he also scored 15 points off the bench.
- Four players picked up a technical foul during the game.
- The contest featured 24 lead changes and 14 ties.
- Both teams scored 13 second-chance points.
- Jaylen Brown scored 18 points for Boston.
- Otto Porter Jr. led Washington with 27 points and he led the game with 11 rebounds.
- Washington shot just 40.0 percent from the field.
Brad has some more weapons to work with now.
Kyrie Irving on the acquisition of Greg Monroe.