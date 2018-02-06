Keys to the Game: Raptors 111, Celtics 91

Key Moment

Tuesday night was not a good night for the Boston Celtics. The team didn’t look like itself from the opening tip, and it didn’t take long for Toronto to take advantage.

Somehow, Boston remained only five points behind Toronto midway through the second quarter before the Raptors pulled away for the remainder of the night. Toronto scored 13 consecutive points from the 7:26 mark of the second quarter to the 4:33 mark. That quick run pushed the Raptors ahead by 18 points, and their lead never dropped to fewer than 12 the remainder of the night as they ran away with a 111-91 blowout win.

Brad Stevens warned before this contest that Toronto’s second unit is one of the best in the league. That group proved Stevens to be correct, as it accounted for the entire 13-0 spurt. Delon Wright accounted for seven points, Fred Vanvleet scored four, and Pascal Siakam notched two during the run.

Toronto’s bench finished with 59 points in the game. That group pushed the game wide open during the second quarter and the Raptors ran away with the win from there.