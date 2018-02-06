Keys to the Game: Raptors 111, Celtics 91
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Tuesday night was not a good night for the Boston Celtics. The team didn’t look like itself from the opening tip, and it didn’t take long for Toronto to take advantage.
Somehow, Boston remained only five points behind Toronto midway through the second quarter before the Raptors pulled away for the remainder of the night. Toronto scored 13 consecutive points from the 7:26 mark of the second quarter to the 4:33 mark. That quick run pushed the Raptors ahead by 18 points, and their lead never dropped to fewer than 12 the remainder of the night as they ran away with a 111-91 blowout win.
Brad Stevens warned before this contest that Toronto’s second unit is one of the best in the league. That group proved Stevens to be correct, as it accounted for the entire 13-0 spurt. Delon Wright accounted for seven points, Fred Vanvleet scored four, and Pascal Siakam notched two during the run.
Toronto’s bench finished with 59 points in the game. That group pushed the game wide open during the second quarter and the Raptors ran away with the win from there.
Key Player
Kyle Lowry only played 25 minutes Tuesday night, but that’s all he needed.
Lowry led the game with 23 points, and he did so almost entirely via the 3-point shot. He made and attempted game highs from long distance with his 6-for-11 performance. He did not make a single shot from inside the 3-point line, shooting 6-for-13 on the night, and he added in five more points with his 5-for-7 effort from the free-throw line.
Toronto’s All-Star point guard also contributed in other areas during his minimal amount of playing time. He grabbed a team-best eight rebounds, dished out four assists and grabbed two steals. He accomplished all of this while committing only two turnovers during the game.
Box Score Nuggets
- No member of the Celtics scored more than 18 points, while two Raptors scored at least 20.
- Kyle Lowry led the game with 20 points.
- Each team's bench scored at least 50 points (59 by Toronto, 51 by Boston).
- Toronto shot an impressive 50.0 percent from the field, 47.2 percent from 3-point range and 82.4 percent from the free-throw line.
- Toronto's largest lead was 29 points, while Boston's was two points.
- Terry Rozier led the Celtics with 18 points.
- The Raptors tallied 29 assists, led by a game-high eight from Fred Vanvleet.
- C.J. Miles scored 20 points off the bench for the Raptors.
- Aron Baynes led the Celtics with eight boards.
- No member of the Celtics tallied more than four assists.
Quote of the Night
I didn’t feel as good as I wanted to. Being out for a week in any profession is tough. You have to get your legs back and your timing back. Hopefully next game will be better.
Kyrie Irving on his return after a three-game absence.