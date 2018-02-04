Keys to the Game: Celtics 97, Trail Blazers 96

Key Moment

There’s really no debate here. Al Horford hit a game-winning, fadeaway jumper at the buzzer Sunday afternoon to give the Celtics a 97-96 win over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Boston took possession of the ball with 7.2 seconds left after Damian Lillard converted on a three-point play to give Portland a one-point lead. Brad Stevens called for a timeout, and after that timeout, the Trail Blazers used their foul to give with exactly four seconds left in the game.

The Celts then needed to run a backup play, which Stevens later revealed they had planned with the expectation that Portland would use its foul to give. The play called for an inbound pass to Horford, followed by the big man going to work.

Horford caught the inbound pass just above the right elbow and quickly began backing down his defender, Al-Farouq Aminu. Horford took two dribbles as he gained about five feet of ground, then spun back over his right shoulder and released the fadeaway jumper from the right elbow.

Bang!

The Celtics stormed the court and mobbed Horford as the crew celebrated yet another comeback win – this one from 16 points down, and without the services of Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Marcus Morris and Shane Larkin.

What a shot, and what a way for New England to begin its Super Bowl Sunday.