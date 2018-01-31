Keys to the Game: Celtics 103, Knicks 73

Key Moment

Wednesday night’s matchup between the Celtics and the Knicks was tight throughout the first half and well into the second half. Then Boston turned it up, and New York tuned out.

The C’s led by five midway through the third quarter before they more than doubled their lead in a matter of only a minute and 52 seconds. Their six consecutive points pushed them ahead by 11 with 5L37 left in the third quarter, and their lead never dropped back into single-digits for the remainder of the night.

This run was a team effort, as three different Celtics scored and two tallied assists. Al Horford scored first on a driving layup, Jayson Tatum followed up with a silky-smooth jumper, and Terry Rozier ended the run with a pull-up jumper of his own. Jaylen Brown assisted on Horford’s layup, and Rozier assisted on Tatum’s jumper.

The rest of the game after that point was no contest; Boston pulled ahead by as many as 33 points as it cruised to a much-needed blowout victory, 103-73.