Keys to the Game: Celtics 111, Nuggets 110

Key Moment

Al Horford told Celtics.com Monday morning that he just tries to “make the right play” when the ball is in his hands.

He did exactly that when the game was on the line Monday night, and with a lot of help from Jaylen Brown, that play is why the Celtics were able to upend the Nuggets 111-110 in Denver.

“A tremendous play by Al,” Brad Stevens said after the game to describe the play, on which Horford drew his defender, drove to the basket and kicked out to Brown for a wide-open 3-pointer from the left corner.

Brown cashed in on the attempt, albeit after a few bounces around the rim, to give the Celtics a three-point edge that was enough to hold Denver off for the win.

Horford described how he saw the play unfold in his eyes.

“I just saw him (Nikola Jokic) closing out and I was like, ‘I need to take advantage of this,” Horford said as he described his shot fake from beyond the 3-point line that opened up his drive to the basket. “So I was driving it, and I was going to go finish strong in the paint, and at the last second the guy (Trey Lyles) came and helped and I saw JB in the corner and just made the right play, and he knocked it down.”

Seeing a trend here? “Just made the right play.” That’s what Horford does, time and time again.

Not everyone notices when he does so during the first quarter, or maybe on a relatively standard play during the second half. Everyone will notice Monday night, however, because this play gave the Celtics the win.