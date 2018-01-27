Keys to the Game: Warriors 109, Celtics 105
Key Moment
Brad Stevens said before Saturday night’s matchup with Golden State that the Warriors “really are tremendous at going on big runs, and you’ve got to be able to withstand some of that.”
Saturday night, that run just happened to arrive during crunch time, and the Celtics couldn’t overcome it. This run was as big as it got from an importance standpoint.
Golden State rattled off a critical 6-0 run from the 2:40 mark to the 1:08 mark of the final period, a run that turned a one-point deficit into a five-point lead. That two-possession cushion was exactly what the Warriors needed to hold off the visiting Celtics during a 109-105 victory.
The majority of the run – and nearly the majority of Golden State’s overall scoring Saturday night – came off the fingers of Stephen Curry. He swished home a transition, pull-up 3-pointer with 1:45 left, less than two seconds after he grabbed a rebound off of a Marcus Morris miss. Curry then capped the run with a driving layup to push the Warriors ahead by five. He scored 49 of Golden State’s 109 points on the night.
Kevin Durant accounted for the other point during the 6-0 spurt, as he hit a free throw at the 2:40 mark.
The Celtics made it a one-possession game four more times during the final 68 seconds after Golden State’s surge, but they could never get over the hump. That five-point lead was exactly what Golden State needed to polish off a thrilling victory.
Key Player
As Kyrie Irving said after Saturday night’s thriller, “You’ve got to give credit where credit is due.” Stephen Curry certainly deserves credit after his incredible performance against Boston.
Curry scored a game-high 49 points, including 15 during the fourth quarter and 13 during the final 1:42 of the game. He put forth a sparkling shooting performance that featured a 16-for-24 effort from the field, an 8-for-13 performance from 3-point range, and a 9-for-10 showing from the free-throw line.
Curry’s 16 made field goals were mote than double the amount of Golden State’s next-highest individual total, which was seven by Kevin Durant.
The two-time MVP also managed to sneakily tie for the game’s high total in the assist column. He dished out five helpers, which tied teammate Draymond Green for the game’s top tally. Curry also grabbed four rebounds and two steals during his 37 minutes of playing time.
Box Score Nuggets
- Both teams led by at least 10 points, but neither team led by more than 10 points at any stage of the game.
- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 49 points, while Kyrie Irving scored 37.
- Neither team dished out more than 19 assists despite coming into the game as two of the top assist squads in the league.
- The contest featured seven ties and seven lead changes.
- Al Horford grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and finished with a double-double of 15 points and 13 boards.
- Draymond Green led the Warriors with 11 rebounds and he also tied Curry for the game high in assists with five.
- Jaylen Brown scored 20 points despite attempting only nine shots.
- Marcus Morris led all reserves with 12 points.
- Golden State scored 18 points off of Boston's 16 turnovers.
- Boston shot far better from 3-point range (50 percent) than it did from 2-point range (40.4 percent).
- Kevin Durant was Golden State's second-leading scorer with 20 points.
- Boston limited Klay Thompson to just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Quote of the Night
The last three games are more of who we want to be.
Brad Stevens on Boston's recent play, despite the team going 1-2 during that stretch.