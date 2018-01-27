Keys to the Game: Warriors 109, Celtics 105

Key Moment

Brad Stevens said before Saturday night’s matchup with Golden State that the Warriors “really are tremendous at going on big runs, and you’ve got to be able to withstand some of that.”

Saturday night, that run just happened to arrive during crunch time, and the Celtics couldn’t overcome it. This run was as big as it got from an importance standpoint.

Golden State rattled off a critical 6-0 run from the 2:40 mark to the 1:08 mark of the final period, a run that turned a one-point deficit into a five-point lead. That two-possession cushion was exactly what the Warriors needed to hold off the visiting Celtics during a 109-105 victory.

The majority of the run – and nearly the majority of Golden State’s overall scoring Saturday night – came off the fingers of Stephen Curry. He swished home a transition, pull-up 3-pointer with 1:45 left, less than two seconds after he grabbed a rebound off of a Marcus Morris miss. Curry then capped the run with a driving layup to push the Warriors ahead by five. He scored 49 of Golden State’s 109 points on the night.

Kevin Durant accounted for the other point during the 6-0 spurt, as he hit a free throw at the 2:40 mark.

The Celtics made it a one-possession game four more times during the final 68 seconds after Golden State’s surge, but they could never get over the hump. That five-point lead was exactly what Golden State needed to polish off a thrilling victory.