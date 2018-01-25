Keys to the Game: Celtics 113, Clippers 102

Key Moment

While dealing with the absences of Al Horford and Marcus Smart, the Celtics were forced to rely on their young guns Wednesday night against the LA Clippers at Staples Center. That proved to be no issue at all, as Boston’s youth stepped up huge during the third quarter to help halt a Clippers rally, before running away with the game.

The Celtics led by 13 points at around the midway point of the third frame, but LA went on a 14-4 run to cut its deficit to three points with 4:30 left in the quarter.

Fortunately, Boston was able to rely on two rookies, a sophomore and a third-year player to help stop the Clippers’ momentum, as Semi Ojeleye, Daniel Theis, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier all chipped in to help Boston close out the quarter on a 17-6 run.

Brown got the run started with a thunderous slam off of a sweet dish from Kyrie Irving, which gave the Celtics a 76-71 lead at the 4:13 mark of the third quarter.

Rozier would then hit a jumper from the free-throw line, and Ojeleye followed up by knocking down a 3-pointer from the right wing.

Boston’s next seven points came from the free-throw line, as Brown, Rozier and Theis combined to shoot 7-of-8 from the stripe during a span of less than two minutes.

The free-throw line was the only place LA could score during the last four and a half minutes of the third quarter, as Sindarius Thornwell and Lou Williams knocked down six freebies. From the field, however, the Clippers were ice cold during that span. They missed all seven of their field goal attempts during the final 4:30 of the third frame, while also committing three turnovers.

Boston, meanwhile, was knocking down shots all over the court. Terry Rozier capped off Boston’s 17-6 run with a 25-foot 3-point jumper on the Celtics’ last possession of the quarter, which gave them a 91-77 lead heading into the final frame.

Boston continued to run away with the game during the fourth quarter, as it went up by as many as 19 points, before coasting to a 113-102 victory.