Keys to the Game: Pelicans 116, Celtics 113 (OT)

Key Moment

You won’t be hearing this sentence very often in the future: Jrue Holiday came through in the clutch, and Kyrie Irving did not.

Well, to a certain extent.

Irving came up big for the Celtics at the end of regulation, but it was Holiday who scored the game’s deciding points during overtime.

Irving sent the matchup between the Celtics and the Pelicans to an extra session with a driving layup that tied the game up at 104-104 with 11.8 seconds remaining on the clock. During overtime, however, he was unable to convert on a potential game-tying 3-pointer from his spot on the right wing with 5.1 seconds left, which allowed New Orleans to sneak out of Boston with a 116-113 victory.

Holiday only scored four points during overtime, but they just so happened to be the final four points of the game.

He first patiently probed a pick-and-roll with teammate Anthony Davis and rose for a pull-up jumper from just outside the right side of the lane and 10 feet from the basket. That bucket, which fell through the net with 1:22 left in overtime, gave New Orleans a 114-113 lead, and it wound up standing as the game-winner.

Next, on the opposite side of the court, Holiday worked his way through another pick-and-roll with Davis and rose for a jumper from the left block, which he kissed off the glass with 53.3 seconds left in OT.

As previously stated, those were the final points scored in the game. Irving’s potential game-tying 3-pointer missed off the back iron and the Pelicans ran the clock out with a pair of inbound passes to seal the win.