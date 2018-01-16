Keys to the Game: Pelicans 116, Celtics 113 (OT)
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
You won’t be hearing this sentence very often in the future: Jrue Holiday came through in the clutch, and Kyrie Irving did not.
Well, to a certain extent.
Irving came up big for the Celtics at the end of regulation, but it was Holiday who scored the game’s deciding points during overtime.
Irving sent the matchup between the Celtics and the Pelicans to an extra session with a driving layup that tied the game up at 104-104 with 11.8 seconds remaining on the clock. During overtime, however, he was unable to convert on a potential game-tying 3-pointer from his spot on the right wing with 5.1 seconds left, which allowed New Orleans to sneak out of Boston with a 116-113 victory.
Holiday only scored four points during overtime, but they just so happened to be the final four points of the game.
He first patiently probed a pick-and-roll with teammate Anthony Davis and rose for a pull-up jumper from just outside the right side of the lane and 10 feet from the basket. That bucket, which fell through the net with 1:22 left in overtime, gave New Orleans a 114-113 lead, and it wound up standing as the game-winner.
Next, on the opposite side of the court, Holiday worked his way through another pick-and-roll with Davis and rose for a jumper from the left block, which he kissed off the glass with 53.3 seconds left in OT.
As previously stated, those were the final points scored in the game. Irving’s potential game-tying 3-pointer missed off the back iron and the Pelicans ran the clock out with a pair of inbound passes to seal the win.
It feels like Anthony Davis averages about 42 points and 19 rebounds per game during his career against the Celtics. In reality, it’s only 31 points and 13.4 rebounds over his last eight games against Boston, but who’s counting?
Tuesday’s performance was the highlight of that sample size, as Davis went off for 45 points and 16 rebounds during an upset win by the Pelicans. It was the second time in his 10 career games against Boston during which he scored at least 40 points, and it was the fourth game during which he grabbed at least 16 rebounds.
Davis shot 16-for-34 from the field and made 13 of his game-high 15 free throws. He also pitched in two assists, two blocked shots and a steal during his 44-plus minutes of playing time.
- Six Celtics scored in double-figures, led by 27 points from Kyrie Irving.
- New Orleans scored 50 points in the paint, compared to Boston's 30.
- The Celtics made 13 of their 19 3-pointers after halftime.
- Anthony Davis went off for 45 points and 16 rebounds.
- DeMarcus Cousins also crashed the boards to the tune of 15 rebounds.
- Despite Davis and Cousins owning the glass, New Orleans only outrebounded Boston 55-53.
- Seven Celtics grabbed at least five rebounds, led by nine from Al Horford.
- Cousins committed a game-high seven turnovers, while Irving committed six.
- Davis shot 13-for-15 from the free-throw line, while the Celtics shot 14-for-16 as a team.
- Boston's bench outscored New Orleans' by a count of 42-18, led in large part by Marcus Smart's 16 points and Marcus Morris' 12.
- Jrue Holiday scored 23 points for New Orleans.
- The Pelicans took exactly 100 shots, making 45.
He was always clearly really appreciative to have been a part of the Boston Celtics. You just appreciated how he treated everybody, and when he was around, you could tell he had an influence on our guys and an impact on our guys..
Brad Stevens on the passing of Celtics Legend and NBA Hall of Famer Jo Jo White.