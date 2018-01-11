Keys to the Game: Celtics 114, 76ers 103
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics went on a handful of runs that helped them overcome a 22-point deficit to the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night in London, but none were more important than the 21-4 stretch during the middle of the third quarter that allowed them to take the lead and never look back.
Boston faced a 64-53 deficit with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter, before going on a scoring frenzy over the next five and a half minutes.
Jaylen Brown started off the run with a one-dribble jumper from the right elbow, and then Kyrie Irving nailed consecutive 3-pointers, quickly cutting Philly’s lead to three points at the 8:24 mark.
Ben Simmons responded 10 seconds later with a dunk on the other end, but that would be the only field goal the 76ers would make over the next five minutes and 36 seconds.
The Celtics, in the meantime, would have no trouble finding the net. Jayson Tatum made consecutive jumpers following Big Ben’s strike, which made it a one-point game. Dario Saric put Philadelphia back up by three by sinking a pair of free throws, but Tatum answered by scoring his 10th and 11th points of the quarter with a turnaround jumper.
The Celtics grabbed their first lead of the game at the exact midway point of the third quarter, as Al Horford fed Daniel Theis with a beautiful pass for a cutting dunk at the six-minute mark. Once it had the lead, Boston would never face another deficit for the rest of the night.
Brown extended Boston’s lead to four points with an and-one layup, before Marcus Morris capped off the 21-4 run with a fadeaway jumper.
The Celtics took their 74-68 advantage and ran with it, leading by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter, before shutting the door with a 114-103 win.
Key Player
The Celtics experienced a 41-point swing in their favor Thursday night against the 76ers, and that wouldn't have been possible without the presence of Jaylen Brown.
Boston outscored Philadelphia by a whopping 34 points when Brown was on the floor, as he poured in a team-high 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Without him? The Celtics were outscored by 23 points.
Brown kept Boston in the game during its mediocre first half thanks to his terrific defense and a pair of big 3-pointers that prevented the game from getting out of hand.
The 21-year-old wing also chipped in four rebounds, a pair of assists and a game-high-tying three steals to round out his game-changing performance.
Box Score Nuggets
- J.J. Redick scored 13 of his game-high 22 points during the first quarter.
- Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving logged the game's only other 20-point efforts, as they notched 21 and 20 points, respectively.
- Boston trailed by as many as 22 points during the first half and led by as many as 19 points during the second half.
- Joel Embiid logged the game's only double-double, as he scored 15 points and corralled a game-best 10 rebounds.
- Marcus Morris recorded 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and zero turnovers during 24 minutes off the bench.
- Morris grabbed a game-high four offensive rebounds, which was one more than Philadelphia grabbed as a team.
- The Celtics logged 17 second-chance points to Philadelphia's five.
- Boston outscored Philadelphia by 34 points when Jaylen Brown was on the court.
- Philadelphia outscored Boston by 23 points when Jaylen Brown was off the court.
- The 76ers missed only two of their 18 free-throw attempts.
Quote of the Night
We've come back before. There was no real panic.
Brad Stevens on the C's overcoming Philadelphia's 22-point advantage.