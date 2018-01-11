Keys to the Game: Celtics 114, 76ers 103

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics went on a handful of runs that helped them overcome a 22-point deficit to the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night in London, but none were more important than the 21-4 stretch during the middle of the third quarter that allowed them to take the lead and never look back.

Boston faced a 64-53 deficit with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter, before going on a scoring frenzy over the next five and a half minutes.

Jaylen Brown started off the run with a one-dribble jumper from the right elbow, and then Kyrie Irving nailed consecutive 3-pointers, quickly cutting Philly’s lead to three points at the 8:24 mark.

Ben Simmons responded 10 seconds later with a dunk on the other end, but that would be the only field goal the 76ers would make over the next five minutes and 36 seconds.

The Celtics, in the meantime, would have no trouble finding the net. Jayson Tatum made consecutive jumpers following Big Ben’s strike, which made it a one-point game. Dario Saric put Philadelphia back up by three by sinking a pair of free throws, but Tatum answered by scoring his 10th and 11th points of the quarter with a turnaround jumper.

The Celtics grabbed their first lead of the game at the exact midway point of the third quarter, as Al Horford fed Daniel Theis with a beautiful pass for a cutting dunk at the six-minute mark. Once it had the lead, Boston would never face another deficit for the rest of the night.

Brown extended Boston’s lead to four points with an and-one layup, before Marcus Morris capped off the 21-4 run with a fadeaway jumper.

The Celtics took their 74-68 advantage and ran with it, leading by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter, before shutting the door with a 114-103 win.