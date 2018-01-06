Keys to the Game: Celtics 87, Nets 85

Key Moment

You want winning plays? The Celtics gave you three of them Saturday night – all in a span of just 30 seconds.

Jayson Tatum made the first winning play when he took a pass along the right sideline from Kyrie Irving, ripped through and past his defender and drove along the baseline for a monster dunk with 1:16 left in the game. That bucket put Boston on top 84-83.

The next play came at the defensive end of the court, with Semi Ojeleye stepping up for the C’s. Ojeleye switched onto Spencer Dinwiddie about 35 feet from the basket, and Dinwiddie, Brooklyn’s starting point guard, believed he had a clear advantage against Ojeleye, a forward.

He was wrong.

Dinwiddie attempted to take Ojeleye off the dribble, but Ojeleye stuck with the point guard every step of the way. Dinwiddie wound up tossing up a prayer of a shot with his right hand as he uncontrollably plowed toward the baseline along the left side of the lane. Ojeleye challenged the shot, which came up short, and the Celtics took the ball the other way in transition.

In a rare occurrence, Kyrie Irving made a poor decision just seconds later. He forced up a transition layup between three defenders and the shot missed high off the backboard, coming nowhere near the rim. Irving, however, didn’t give up on the moment, and he came through with a clutch winning play in the following moments.

Boston’s All-Star point guard timed his jump perfectly after his miss, as he rose up with his left hand and stole the rebound away from 6-foot-8 forward DeMarre Carroll. Carroll tumbled to the floor, and Irving quickly tossed a pass out to Tatum, who was standing unguarded in the left corner of the court.

Swish!

Tatum canned the 3-pointer with 45.7 seconds left in the game to push Boston ahead 87-83. The Celtics did not score again, but they didn’t need to, as they held on for the 87-85 win.

Tatum, Ojeleye and Irving came up clutch when the Celtics needed them most, and Boston’s defense as a whole forced five misses during the final 7.5 seconds to close out the victory.

That, folks, is how you make winning plays.