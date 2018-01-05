Keys to the Game: Celtics 91, Timberwolves 84

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics had a challenging offensive start to the third quarter Friday night, as they missed 12 of their first 14 shots out of the break against the Minnesota Timberwolves and found themselves trailing 55-47 a little more than midway through the frame.

Then suddenly something clicked for Boston. After missing seven consecutive field goals, the C’s made eight of their next 11, as they closed out the period on a 17-7 run that set the tone for the rest of the game.

Daniel Theis broke Boston’s four-minute field goal drought with a 3-pointer off a dish from Kyrie Irving at the 4:38 mark, which brought Boston within four points of the Wolves. Karl-Anthony Towns would respond with a fade-away jumper on the other end, but that would be the second-to-last shot Minnesota would make for the rest of the frame.

Al Horford then missed a hook shot on Boston’s next possession, but Marcus Smart was there to tip it in to extend Boston’s offensive momentum.

From the 2:48 mark to the end of the third quarter, Boston would make six of seven field goal attempts, after not being able to make a single shot over a four-minute and 12-second span earlier in the frame. Minnesota, meanwhile, only shot 1-for-7 during the final four minutes of the third quarter.

Kyrie Irving's finger-roll layup with 1.6 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Celtics a 66-62 advantage heading into the final frame, and they would not relinquish that lead for the rest of the night, as they walked away with a 91-84 win over Minnesota.