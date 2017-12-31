Keys to the Game: Celtics 108, Nets 105

Key Moment

All evening long, it felt as if the Boston Celtics were eventually going to pull away from the visiting Brooklyn Nets. They finally did so early on in the fourth period.

Boston led by only four points after Allen Crabbe Crabbe’s four-point play at the 10:46 mark of the quarter, but the Celtics quickly replied to that possession with a game-changing run.

Jayson Tatum made a free throw at the 10:37 mark that quietly ignited a 7-0 run that pushed Boston ahead by 11 with 9:36 remaining in the game.

Tatum’s two free throw attempts were Boston’s third and fourth of the quarter – in a span of only 83 seconds – after it attempted only five during the first three quarters combined. Those free throws were the first indication that the C’s were ready to play with aggression at both ends and put this game away for good.

Boston used a great defensive possession against Brooklyn to force a miss out of Quincy Acy from long range. The C’s flew around during the entire possession, and Marcus Morris challenged Acy’s shot at a high level to force the miss.

Terry Rozier grabbed the rebound off Acy’s misfire and the C’s took the ball in transition. Five passes and 12 seconds later, Morris let one fly from beyond the arc on the left wing and cashed the shot in for three points.

The C’s then forced another miss from long range out of the Nets, this one by Crabbe, before firing up one of their own just four seconds later. Al Horford grabbed Crabbe’s miss, dribbled into a transition possession, and dropped a pass off to a trailing Tatum for an uncontested threeball from the top of the arc.

Swish.

Tatum’s 3-pointer pushed the C’s ahead by 11 and they controlled the game with relative ease – save for a brief, last-second push from the Nets – from there on out. Their lead eventually grew to as many as 14 before they held on for the 108-105 win, their third in a row and their league-leading 30th victory of the season.