Keys to the Game: Celtics 102, Hornets 91

Key Moment

The Charlotte Hornets, down three points with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, looked like they were on the verge of pulling off a 20-point comeback against the Boston Celtics.

The C’s, however, silenced the Buzz at Spectrum Center, as they closed out the game on a 13-5 run.

Boston was barely clinging to an 89-86 lead at the 4:38 mark, when Kyrie Irving gave them some extra breathing room with a long 2-point jumper over the outstretched right arm of Dwight Howard.

The C’s made their biggest play of the game on Charlotte’s next trip up the floor, as Al Horford blocked Kemba Walker’s layup attempt, which fell into the hands of Marcus Smart, who then dished a perfect outlet pass to Jayson Tatum for a fast-break dunk.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist would make it a five-point game on a layup at the 3:12 mark, but Horford immediately responded with a layup of his own to put the C’s back up, 95-88.

Tatum would later add to the lead with a pair of free throws, and Irving chipped in with a step-back jumper that gave Boston an 11-point lead with just 66 seconds remaining.

Horford would cap off the run with a 3-pointer, as the Celtics ran away with a 102-91 win.