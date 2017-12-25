Keys to the Game: Wizards 111, Celtics 103

Key Moment

The Washington Wizards ripped off a game-changing, 12-0 run faster than most kids could rip off the wrapping paper that engulfed their Christmas gifts this morning. The run was a game-changer, and it fueled Washington to a 111-103 victory.

Boston led 95-90 with 6:18 remaining in the game after Kyrie Irving splashed home a 3-pointer from straight away. The Wizards, however, were quick to answer, and in a big way.

John Wall cashed in on a step-back jumper on Washington’s next possession, and then Kelly Oubre Jr. rattled off five straight points via a cutting layup and a 3-pointer from right in front of Boston’s bench.

Oubre Jr.’s trey provided the Wizards with a 97-95 lead with 4:34 remaining, and they played from ahead for the rest of the night.

Terry Rozier committed a turnover at Boston’s end of the court before Bradley Beal dropped in an and-one layup on a 50-50 call at Washington’s end. Beal took Marcus Smart off the dribble, and as Smart shuffled to his left, Beal dropped his left shoulder into Smart’s chest and sent him flying backward and to the floor – a fall that may have been embellished a bit by Smart. The call could have gone either way, but this whistle went in Beal’s favor. He finished his layup, then converted on the free throw, to polish off a 12-0 Washington run that took only two minutes and six seconds to complete.

The closest Boston got from that point on was five points, and Washington scored the final three points of the game to finish off its victory.