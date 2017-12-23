Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Bulls 92
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics had a slim, 60-58 lead over the Chicago Bulls at halftime Saturday night, but Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were quick to change that. The young tandem took control of the game at the start of the third quarter, spearheading a 13-2 run of which they had a hand in every single point.
Brown started off the run 22 seconds into the third frame with a trip to the free throw line, where he hit 1-of-2 attempts. Bulls center Robin Lopez would score a driving hook shot on Chicago’s next possession to cut its deficit to one, but it would not score again for nearly four minutes.
In the meantime, Brown and Tatum proceeded to put on an offensive clinic.
The pair sunk consecutive long jumpers – Brown with a 24-foot 3-pointer and Tatum with a 21-foot 2-pointer – to put Boston ahead, 66-60.
Tatum then showed off his playmaking skills, setting up Al Horford for a driving finger-roll layup and Aron Baynes for a driving hook shot.
Brown capped off the run with another 3-pointer that gave Boston a 73-60 lead.
Brown and Tatum would continue to wreak havoc throughout the third quarter, as they combined for 16 points and four assists during the frame. Their contributions helped Boston dominate the third quarter, 38-18, and ultimately paved the way for a 117-92 win.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown was more rested than the rest of his Celtics teammates entering Saturday night's game against the Bulls, having sat out of Thursday's game in New York with a sore Achilles tendon. That extra day of rest seemed to have put some extra pep in Brown's step, as he went off for 20 points, five rebounds and three assists during Boston's blowout win over Chicago.
The 21-year-old forward was scoring every which way Saturday night, from emphatic baseline dunks, to spot-up 3-pointers, to ankle-breaking, driving layups. He finished the night 7-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
Brown did all of this while logging a plus-28 rating during just 27 minutes of playing time.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kyrie Irving (25 points) and Jaylen Brown (20 points) were the game's only 20-point scorers.
- Boston's starters (78 points) scored exactly twice as many points as Chicago's starters (39).
- The C's shot 17-of-21 from the free-throw line, including a perfect, 8-for-8 effort by Daniel Theis.
- Irving and Chicago's Kris Dunn led their respective teams in assists with seven dimes apiece.
- The Bulls (15 turnovers) coughed the ball up three times as much as Boston did (five turnovers).
- No Celtic turned the ball over more than once.
- Al Horford blocked three shots, and Marcus Smart tallied two swats of his own.
- The Bulls only blocked two shots as a team.
- Irving and Theis logged two steals apiece, which equaled Chicago's steal total (four) as a team.
- The C's had a 52-38 scoring advantage in the paint.
- Theis notched a career-high 15 boards, making him the first C's rookie to haul in that many boards since Victor Favorani (11/1/13).
Quote of the Night
One thing that gets lost in all the handles and all the different moves and the plays that end up on YouTube, is how skilled he is shooting the ball. He's just a tremendous shooter.
Brad Stevens on Kyrie Irving (9-of-15 from the field, 5-of-7 from 3).