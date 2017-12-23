Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Bulls 92

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics had a slim, 60-58 lead over the Chicago Bulls at halftime Saturday night, but Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were quick to change that. The young tandem took control of the game at the start of the third quarter, spearheading a 13-2 run of which they had a hand in every single point.

Brown started off the run 22 seconds into the third frame with a trip to the free throw line, where he hit 1-of-2 attempts. Bulls center Robin Lopez would score a driving hook shot on Chicago’s next possession to cut its deficit to one, but it would not score again for nearly four minutes.

In the meantime, Brown and Tatum proceeded to put on an offensive clinic.

The pair sunk consecutive long jumpers – Brown with a 24-foot 3-pointer and Tatum with a 21-foot 2-pointer – to put Boston ahead, 66-60.

Tatum then showed off his playmaking skills, setting up Al Horford for a driving finger-roll layup and Aron Baynes for a driving hook shot.

Brown capped off the run with another 3-pointer that gave Boston a 73-60 lead.

Brown and Tatum would continue to wreak havoc throughout the third quarter, as they combined for 16 points and four assists during the frame. Their contributions helped Boston dominate the third quarter, 38-18, and ultimately paved the way for a 117-92 win.