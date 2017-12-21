Keys to the Game: Knicks 102, Celtics 93

Key Moment

Abdel Nader gave the Celtics life Thursday night when he hit a game-tying 3-pointer against the New York Knicks that knotted the game at 75-75 with 8:42 left to play in the fourth quarter.

Boston, however, would never see the light of day again, all thanks to Knicks forward Michael Beasley.

Following Nader’s trey, Beasley fired off four consecutive shots without a miss, as he went on a personal 11-4 run to put New York on top, 86-79.

The Celtics never trailed by fewer than six points following that individual outburst, as New York went on to grab a 102-93 win for their Eastern Conference-leading 15th home victory of the season.