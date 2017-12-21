Keys to the Game: Knicks 102, Celtics 93
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Abdel Nader gave the Celtics life Thursday night when he hit a game-tying 3-pointer against the New York Knicks that knotted the game at 75-75 with 8:42 left to play in the fourth quarter.
Boston, however, would never see the light of day again, all thanks to Knicks forward Michael Beasley.
Following Nader’s trey, Beasley fired off four consecutive shots without a miss, as he went on a personal 11-4 run to put New York on top, 86-79.
The Celtics never trailed by fewer than six points following that individual outburst, as New York went on to grab a 102-93 win for their Eastern Conference-leading 15th home victory of the season.
Key Player
Kristaps Porzingis is typically New York’s go-to guy during crunch time.
That wasn’t the case on Thursday night. In fact, the 7-foot-3 star forward didn’t even play during the fourth quarter against the Celtics, as he was benched after shooting 0-for-11 from the field through the first three quarters.
Instead, the Knicks turned to their bench for a spark. And they found exactly what they were looking for in the form of Michael Beasley.
The former No. 2 overall pick went off for a season-high 32 points, including 18 during the fourth quarter alone. He shot 13-of-20 from the field and corralled a game-high 12 rebounds, all while logging only 25 minutes of playing time.
Beasley wasn’t the hero Knicks fans were expecting to have Thursday night, but his scoring outburst led to thunderous "M-V-P" chants ringing throughout Madison Square Garden, as the veteran forward wreaked havoc against the Celtics’ defense down the stretch.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kyrie Irving and Michael Beasley led their respective teams in scoring with 32 points apiece.
- New York's bench scored 56 points, while its starters only totaled 46 points.
- The Knicks had two players log double-doubles – Beasley (32 points, 12 rebounds) and Enes Kanter (14 points, 10 rebounds).
- No individual on the Celtics corralled more than seven rebounds.
- Al Horford dished out a game-high five assists.
- The Knicks logged only 13 assists as a team, with no player recording more than three dimes.
- New York scored 40 points in the paint to Boston's 24.
- Irving knocked down six 3-pointers and attempted more 3s (15) than New York did as a team (14).
- The Celtics only committed 10 turnovers to New York's 17.
- Marcus Smart snagged twice as many steals (four) as any other player in the game.
- Aron Baynes logged Boston's only blocked shot of the night.
Quote of the Night
I honestly don't think there's much of a concern. We just need to regroup, get as much rest as we can, and get ready for a tough game [vs. Chicago] on Saturday. I think we're going to be OK. I don't think we need to overreact.
Al Horford on the C's losing two straight games for the first time since their 0-2 start.